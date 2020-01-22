advertisement

At the heart of NCIS Season 17, Episode 13 was a bizarre riddle. Why in the world should an unmanned drone hit and kill someone?

For more NCIS video discussions Be sure to check out some of the latest ones below! Also remember if you have done this subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full NCIS playlist.

During the episode, we had the opportunity to search the field for a number of characters involved in some risky experiments to improve military weapons. The questioning of the witnesses turned out to be complicated. Outstanding was a marine named Diana (played by Katie Leclerc) who lost her hearing and tried to cover it up.

advertisement

We can’t say exactly that the killer unveiling was so surprising – mainly because it’s one of those episodes it’s hard to invest in. Still, the final minutes were exciting enough when Diana was attacked by someone desperately seeking cover for her work and secret once and for all. Fortunately, her knowledge of her surroundings paid off and she kept alive until NCIS showed up.

The story we can better remember in this episode comes from Jimmy Palmer, who does everything he can to find a capable assistant. Throughout the episode, we saw that he was as critical as he could be and did everything possible to pick out possible candidates for a variety of reasons. In the end it felt like he chose someone … even though he felt more like a Ducky clone than a human.

For the past ten minutes, we’ve been waiting most of the time for a surprise with Ducky 2.0. What did we find Well, Jimmy was finally told by Kasie that he was essentially the same as David McCallum’s character. Unfortunately for Palmer, this character (called Crane) chose not to take the job because he felt that Palmer didn’t understand his own skills enough to really deal with help.

So yeah … Palmer went through everything he did in this episode without paying off.

CarterMatt judgment

Leclerc did a great job as Diana in this episode, and we’re glad the case enabled her to get another job – even if she was medically discharged for hearing loss. This episode gave a new life to this character, but for Palmer he’s back in first place.

Similar news – Be sure to get more NCIS news, including a preview of what’s next

What do you think about NCIS season 17, episode 13 overall?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also keep in mind that you can stay in the series if you want other news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx2Ca2bClQ0 (/ embed)

advertisement