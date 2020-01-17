advertisement

On October 29, 2019, the ObamaWatcher website published an article claiming that Barack Obama authorized the release of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi (who later became head of ISIS) from the American guard in 2004, because Obama at the time judged al-Baghdadi to be “low risk”:

“He’s at low risk,” Obama said before releasing ISIS chief Al Baghdadi.

It was all over the Internet that, in 2004, Barack Obama was responsible for the release of the man who would become the sole head of the ISIS terrorist organization in Aloo Paneer’s prison. Abu Bzr Al Baghdad was one of 652 ISIS fighters released by the former president, and after his release he returned to his position as ISIL’s Great Dragon and waged a horrific terrorist war against thousands people for the next 15 years. His managerial career would have continued much longer if President Trump had not jumped into the fray to repair another Obama mistake by sending a secret team to attack the man’s fortress.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. (In fact, Barack Obama only became President of the United States in 2009 and therefore could not have authorized the release of al-Baghdadi in 2004.)

This article is based on a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

Everything on this site is a fiction. It is not a lie and it is not false news because it is not real. If you believe it’s real, you should have your head examined. All the similarities between the pure fantasy of this site and the real people, places and events are purely coincidental and all the images must be considered as modified and satirical.

