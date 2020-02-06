advertisement

On February 5, 2020, Taters Gonna Tate published an article claiming that the President of the House of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, was fined $ 40,000 for destruction of government property after tearing up her copy of the President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address:

Nancy Pelosi Fined $ 40,000 For Destroying Government Property

Nancy Pelosi went too far when she tore up the president’s speech. Federal law USC Title 26 SS197 requires that all speeches made before Congress be kept by the Speaker and delivered to the National Archives for safekeeping. Pelosi was not only disrespectful – she broke the law.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

Everything on this site is a fiction. It is not a lie and it is not false news because it is not real. If you believe it’s real, you should have your head examined. All the similarities between the pure fantasy of this site and the real people, places and events are purely coincidental and all the images must be considered as modified and satirical. See above if you are still having a problem with this satire.

Pelosi really tore up his copy of Trump’s State of the Union speech in February 2020. While some have sincerely claimed that this act had broken the law (Representative Mat Gaetz filed an ethical complaint alleging that Pelosi had raped 18 USC § 2071, section 2071), a number of legal experts, including Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe and Georgetown law professor Jonathan Turley, refuted this claim.

In any event, the claim that Pelosi was fined $ 40,000 for tearing up this document is false and comes from a satire website.

