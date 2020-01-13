advertisement

In 2013, an entertainment website published a fictional article claiming that Fox News had been reclassified as “satire” by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), and that the network would begin posting a disclaimer: “This is not a valid news source. Although this fictitious article is clearly not real news, the general idea that Fox News was not an “accredited news station” has been repeated many times.

In January 2019, we were informed of a meme claiming that Fox News had changed its accreditation from “news” to “entertainment” and that it had no legal obligation to report the facts:

It may not make you happy;

Fox News is not an accredited news station. They changed their accreditation to “entertainment”. They are not legally required to provide facts in their reports. Fox News is in the same category as Saturday Night Live, Laugh-In and Swamp People.

You don’t have to believe me, look at yourself.

Although the term “accredited news station” may sound official, there is not even a regulator that would accredit Fox News (or CNN, MSNBC, etc.) as a “news station”. In addition, a spokesperson for Fox News said the meme’s claims were false.

Among other issues, the meme is a bit absurd as it confuses live and cable programming, as well as Fox Broadcasting Company and Fox News Channel.

The Fox Broadcasting Company is an over-the-air television network licensed by the FCC. This is the station where you will find shows such as “The Simpsons. The Fox News Network is a cable news channel. The latter is where you will find shows such as “Fox & Friends” and “Hannity”. Although the FCC authorizes and regulates over-the-air programming, it has no authority over cable news channels.

An FCC spokesperson told us, “We have no rules or license requirements under which a cable channel could be classified as news vs. entertainment.”

John Bergmayer, senior counsel at Public Knowledge, a Washington, DC-based intellectual property group, spoke to the New York Daily News in 2017 after the FCC received hundreds of complaints about another news channel by cable, CNN. Bergmayer explained that because cable news channels are run by private providers, the FCC does not have the power to control programming:

The FCC regulates broadcasting networks because the airwaves are free and public. But cable channels, which depend on subscribers, viewers and advertisers, are beyond the government’s control. Since cable passes through private providers, the FCC has no role in issuing or revoking licenses, and has no say in what channels can broadcast.

“The catch for regulating (broadcasting) content … is the fact that broadcasters have government-issued licenses that allow them to use the airwaves, and that it is freely available to anyone with a receiver “said John Bergmayer, senior counsel at Public Knowledge, an intellectual property group based in Washington, DC

“This does not apply to cable networks.”

The FCC has regulations regarding the distribution of false information, but again, this only applies to live programming on networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC or Fox Broadcasting (but not on Fox News Channel). In addition, the offense should be flagrant and well documented enough for the FCC to intervene.

The FCC explains on its website that it has a “very narrow scope” for police news programming because it is prohibited by law to “practice censorship or infringe on the rights of the First Amendment press “.

The FCC’s power to respond to these complaints is narrow in scope, and the agency is prohibited by law from carrying out censorship or violating the rights of the press at first amendment. In addition, the FCC cannot interfere with the selection and presentation by a news or commentator.

(…)

The FCC is prohibited by law from carrying out censorship or violating the rights of the press at the first amendment. It is, however, illegal for broadcasters to intentionally distort information, and the FCC can act on complaints if there is documented evidence of such behavior by people with direct personal knowledge. For more information, see our Consumer Guide, Complaints about Broadcast Journalism.

Fox News (as well as CNN and MSNBC) is not an accredited news station because there is no regulatory body in the United States that has the authority to make such a classification.

But although the meme is false, it recalls real news from 2017, when Ofcom, the communications regulator of the United Kingdom, judged that the emissions “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” had broken their rules of impartiality when reporting on Manchester. President Donald Trump’s bombing and travel ban:

The Ofcom decision concluded that there was “no reflection of the views of the British government or the authorities or people criticized” and the presenter “did not contest the views of its contributors; instead, it strengthened their views. “

Ofcom found that the program violated rules 5.9, 5.11 and 5.12 of the British Broadcasting Code. These relate to an adequate representation of different views on discussion agendas, to the requisite impartiality on issues of major political or industrial controversy, and to a wide range of important views when relevant. acts of major political or industrial controversy.

We should note that this decision only concerned specific reporting on two Fox News shows and not the network as a whole. The decision was also made after Sky had previously removed Fox News from the air and therefore did not result in any fines or official classification changes.

In summary, cable news networks are not accredited as “news” by any official regulatory body in the United States, and the above meme is false at first glance.

