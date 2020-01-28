advertisement

America’s Got Talent Today: The Champions episode delivered a variety of talents … but also many different results. Some of these will likely turn out to be polarizing for many people out there.

Take fans of Connie Talbot and Brian King Joseph for example. These are two incredibly talented acts that come from categories that are more popular on the show. But none of them advanced. Both were disturbed, and the same goes for the hip-hop duo Bars and Melody. The two had an inspiring message when they first appeared on the show, but they find it difficult to adapt and get the favor of the judges.

So who got a little love in the end? The audience finally went to Sandou Trio Russian Bar and then to Strauss Serpent. These are two bizarre acts, and none of them belong to a category that really goes far on this show. In the meantime, the judges chose JJ Pantano, a really funny young comedian. Was he so much stronger than the other actors who didn’t make it? This is a question that we will wonder about for a while.

These three acts join silhouettes, which made it to the final thanks to Alesha Dixon’s Golden Summer. They are probably the strongest act of the night, and we are most confident when it comes to winning. However, we are not sure if any of them cross the threshold to become favorites.

What do you think of the latest results from America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

