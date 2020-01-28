advertisement

World News Daily Report published an article on July 31, 2017, alleging that a 39-year-old American woman had been arrested on suspicion of having committed 189 murders in the United States and Mexico, crimes associated with her diagnosis of “chronic premenstrual”. dysphoric disorder. For reasons that are not clear, the article was read widely in January 2020 and prompted several requests from Snopes readers.

“Woman with chronic premenstrual syndrome suspected of 189 murders”

An American woman was arrested this morning as part of an investigation by the FBI and Mexican federal police into an incredible series of violent deaths in California and neighboring states.

Investigators suspect Loretta Jones, 39, who suffers from premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and chronic hormone disorder, from killing 189 people between 1993 and 2017 in the United States and Mexico.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

“World News Daily Report takes full responsibility for the satirical nature of its articles and the fictitious nature of their content. All the characters appearing in the articles on this site – even those based on real people – are entirely fictitious and any resemblance between them and any person, living, dead or undead, is purely a miracle. “

As further evidence of the lack of an actual factual basis in the article, the photograph presented as a mugshot of the fictional “Loretta Jones” actually shows a woman arrested in March 2013, suspected of stealing jewelry from a Palm Beach County, Florida, store where she worked.

For the bottom, here’s why we sometimes write about satire / humor.

