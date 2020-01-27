advertisement

In January 2020, we received numerous requests from readers regarding the authenticity of a viral video that some believed showed a fox mother suckling koala joeys caught in Australian bush fires in late 2019 and early 2020.

For example, on January 25, the Facebook page “Did you know?” Released the 30-second clip, with the caption, “Fox mum feeding baby koalas orphaned in the bushfire.”

On the same date, the video was published on YouTube by “Let’s Make It Viral”, with the title, “A fox can feed koala babies in Australia” and a caption that says “Mama Fox feeds baby Koalas with milk in viral video from Australia. It’s motherhood. “



Meanwhile, a Facebook posted a widely shared link to this YouTube video, with the caption “Mother Wisdom … Mama Fox gives milk to baby Koalas in a viral video from Australia. A nice reminder that there are no others. We are all one if we open our hearts enough to feel it. “

Again on January 25, the news site India Today published an article with the title “Mama Fox feeds the milk of baby koalas in a viral video from Australia. It’s motherhood, says Twitter. (The story was based on a version of the video posted by a Twitter account, itself derived from a previous clip on Twitter.)

In reality, the video showed a fox feeding small foxes, not koala joeys, and had no connection to the recent Australian forest fires. The video was recorded in 2009 and first published online in 2014 by a nature photographer based in Montreal, Canada – 10 years and 10,000 miles from the background falsely provided by the sources mentioned above.

India Today then deleted its story and then posted a fact check on the episode, while the two aforementioned Twitter accounts also deleted their tweets. But as of January 27, the captioned versions of the video shared by “Did you know?” And “Angell Dear” on Facebook, as well as the YouTube video posted by “Let’s Make it Viral,” were still online.

Analysis

The same video has been shared by multiple accounts on several occasions in recent years. In 2018, a YouTube user published it with the claim that it was showing a fox suckling young monkeys, and in 2016, three separate users claimed that the fox was feeding baby bears.

The first version we found was published on Facebook on December 26, 2014 by Quebec nature photographer Luc Durocher:

In writing by email, Durocher told Snopes that he had captured the video at 7:02 a.m. precisely on April 1, 2009. He told us that the scene was taking place on Île Notre-Dame in Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal. , where Durocher lives.

On his YouTube channel, Durocher posted several similar videos showing a fox suckling or playing with his young. This sequence shows infants from different angles, which clearly shows that they are foxes, and not other species:



Durocher appears to be a rather prolific photographer and has published numerous photographs of foxes and cubs, among many other animals, on his Flickr and PBase accounts over the years. After being contacted by Snopes on January 27, 2020, he republished his now ten-year-old video on Facebook.

