On March 6, 2019, NPC Daily published an article claiming that a Berkeley student pledged to donate all of his university savings funds to the Bernie Sanders 2020 presidential campaign “because education will free when elected “:

“I donated my university funds to the Bernie 2020 campaign because education will be free when elected”

Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign raises funds faster than Trump’s wall fund. The numbers speak for themselves. In just two weeks, Bernie Sanders raised over $ 30 million from donations alone. Most of these gifts came from millennials and progressives who were more than willing to give everything they could to make reality a future they could believe in.

This article was not a factual account of actual events. The article comes from a website that describes its production as being humorous or satirical, as follows:

NPC Daily is a satire site, providing political and cultural commentary with free sarcasm. NPC Daily makes fun of modern journalism and liberalism. If you think that one of our articles is real, it’s because the content is not too far from what is published by the mainstream media. But, alas, our content is completely fictitious and is created to generate laughter and perplexity.

We note that the text of the article was republished word for word on at least two other sites, Real Center News and Trump Is Hero, without denial of satire. The two were shared hundreds of times by social media users in January 2020.

For the bottom, here’s why we sometimes write about satire / humor.

