June 4, 2016: Epsom Derby

The Epsom Derby has defined the race for 240 years. Harzand is nowhere near the best horse on its historical table of honor. He is nowhere near the best winner of the past decade. In 2016, he secured a place in history for himself and a team of real champions.

No one has trained more winners in Ireland than Dermot Weld. No trainer has done more to change the face of global competition. There had been epic victories in the Melbourne Cup and in the US Triple Crown. But after an impressive 44-year career, the biggest prize remained elusive.

An elite group of half a dozen Irish coaches had won the derby. Among them were Vincent and Aidan O’Brien as well as Weld’s contemporaries John Oxx and Jim Bolger. With each passing year, his absence grew more glaring.

Harzand’s chances of looking bleak on the morning of the race were slim. When he shipped to England, he loosened a shoe. This derby hero spent much of the morning of the big race with his foot in a bucket of ice.

The self-confidence behind the legendary Derby winner from 1965, Sea Bird, was so great that the last instructions for his jockey were: Welds to Harzand’s rider Pat Smullen should pull the horse out of the race at the start when he does not feel correctly.

The fact that Smullen took on such insecurities, mixed it into the usual derby cocktail of hope and stress, and then cold-eyed the famous Epsom cambers was the crowning achievement of the career of the nine-time champion jockey.

In the closing stages, US Army Ranger’s Ryan Moore threatened to spoil the fairy tale result, but Harzand showed exceptional courage to assert himself. With this jerk he was able to overcome the foot problem and double it three weeks later in the Irish derby.

However, Epsom will always be the highest moment. “I won 22 classics, but not an Epsom Derby. It had to be done. It was important to me, ”admitted Weld, one of the great figures in turf history who regularly has winners from his Curragh farm.

Time has only made the Derby 2016 result more significant. Smullen continues his fight against pancreatic cancer, which forced him to retire earlier this year. The professional determination he showed at Epsom that day faded compared to the personal strength he exudes every day.

