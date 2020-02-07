advertisement

ENCINO >> It was obvious that the Harvard Westlake boys’ basketball team had been there before.

The Wolverines won their second consecutive title in the Mission League with a direct 81:66 win over Chaminade on Friday night at Crespi.

The seniors Brase Dottin (17 points) and Mason Hooks (16) were leaders with the support of Junior Truman Gettings (16) and Junior Cameron Thrower (15).

The victory secures Harvard-Westlakes first place in the program history. This is a remarkable achievement, considering that Team Johnny Juzang, last year’s Mission League MVP, lost due to a sudden reclassification.

Chaminades KJ Simpson ended the game after his 41-point explosion in the semi-final against St. Francis with 27 points in a loss. Abe Eagle had 12 points and Keith Higgins added 11 on a tough shooting night.

It was a quick start for Harvard-Westlake (23: 4), with a 12: 1 lead. Gettings and Hooks used their size with simple baskets on the edge before Spencer Hubbard comfortably knocked down a 3-hand. A Hubbard squad a minute later brought it 16: 6 and less than three minutes of play in the first quarter.

Hubbard, Hooks, Holden McRae and Brase Dottin form a core of accomplished seniors. The four of them have not only played in numerous major games in their career at Harvard-Westlake, but also in last year’s Mission League title fight.

The wolverine experience created a solid foundation, but subclass members also helped. Sophomore Cameron Thrower had 15, including 10 in the first half. Point Guard Dahnte Russell, who played only a few minutes to replace Hubbard, had a major change 3, which brought Harvard-Westlake the top lead in the second quarter with 34-17.

In the third quarter, a 7-0 run by Chaminade scored eight points after an offensive rebound and a Simpson goal. But Dottin hit a corner three to increase the lead to 11.

Harvard-Westlake started the fourth quarter with a 9-3 run and never looked back.

More scores from the region

FOOT HILLS LEAGUE

Saugus 97, Hart 95 (OT): Adrian McIntyre 34 points, 19 rebels, 8 asters; Nate Perez 29 points for Saugus. Second in the Foothill League. Third is hard.

Valencia 70, Canyon 56: Noah Veluzat had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Vikings’ season finale. The Foothill League champions are waiting for Sunday’s playoff pairings to see which team will host the first round of Division 1.

Marmonte LEAGUE

Newbury Park 62, Thousand Oaks 59: The Panthers take third place in the Marmonte League and secure an automatic playoff bid thanks to a game-defining 3-pointer by Quincy Bentley with a 0.5 second lead. Andrew Wilson led Newbury Park with 20 points.

VALLEY MISSION LEAGUE

Kennedy defeated Sylmar 64-57 and won the final of the Valley Mission League tournament.

WEST VALLEY LEAGUE

El Camino Real 80, Cleveland 46: Kyle Braun led the conquistadores with 16 points. With the defeat of Granada Hills Charter against Taft, ECR secures third place in the table and hopes for a place in the Open Division on Saturday evening.

