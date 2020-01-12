advertisement

Canopy Growth unveiled the company's edible products at Hotel Arts in Calgary on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Canadians need to be cautious about extending legalization of cannabis to foods and other derivatives, says a Harvard neuroscientist.

In light of the impacts of THC’s sustainable consumption on brain development and uncertainties about the prolonged use of more potent cannabis products, more provinces should follow the example of Quebec, which has stayed at its minimum age of 21, said Dr. Jodi Gilman, associate professor at Harvard Medical School.

Alberta has the youngest legal age to consume cannabis in the country, 18, while in all other provinces except Quebec, it is 19.

“Twenty-one is certainly better than 18, though there’s no magic age when it’s harmless,” said Gilman, who is also with Massachusetts General Hospital.

“Delaying as long as possible is good.”

While Gilman acknowledged that cannabis consumption among underage users will remain a reality, just like that with alcohol, a higher minimum age sends him a message.

“Let’s discourage both of us and understand the dangers,” she said, adding that she is against criminalizing cannabis.

“We know so little about these products (the cannabis derivative) … daily use is what I care about.”

Gilman also told of people who ended up in hospital emergency rooms after consuming cannabis-infused edibles.

Its native state of Massachusetts, where the legal consumption age is 21, opened its first cannabis stores in November 2018 – a month after it happened in Canada.

Regardless, Gilman calls the level of regulation in the areas as the maximum allowable THC content in her state and others as lacking and as “wild west.”

It applauded the Canadian government for setting a limit of 10 mg THC for every single food or beverage unit.

But at the same time, Gilman said the cannabis industry’s efforts to expand their market base through edibles should be seen as increasing the likelihood of substance abuse.

Some Alberta cannabis retailers expect to receive Jan. 20 inventories of edibles, drinks and other derivatives, though the province has delayed the legal sale of THC vapes indefinitely.

Canopy Growth unveiled the company's edible offerings, including these steam products at the Arts Hotel in Calgary on Monday, December 9, 2019.

Darren Makowichuk /

Postmedia

A University of Calgary researcher said a study of 53 U of C students aged 18-24, interviewed in focus groups, shows both legalization and edibles perspective has reduced expectation of harm.

“How the perception of delivery mechanisms changed is about risk,” said Dr. Charlene Elliott from the Faculty of Arts and Kinesiology.

“It was very pronounced among the people we interviewed who said, ‘I will never try smoking or vaping, but I will prove readable.'”

Women were more likely to gravitate toward edibles over other forms of consumption, she said.

That message of normalization has also been set by people like celebrity chefs who display cannabis-infused cooking, Elliott said.

“It’s just become more sophisticated,” she said.

The legalization of cannabis, she added, is also reducing concerns about the health impacts of the drug.

There is a good reason for this, said Dr. Jenna Valleriani with the nonprofit group National Institute of Health and Cannabis Education.

“One of the goals of legalization is to eliminate the illicit market by offering the same products while mitigating those (health) risks,” she said.

While she said legalized meals in some jurisdictions have led to an increase in ER visits, their numbers remain small and under purer household poisoning.

“There is a lot of room to safely and responsibly expand the rules and even extend the 10 mg limit, but I think the careful approach Ottawa has taken is the best way,” Valleriani said.

Important, she said, for Canadians to understand the effects of 10 mg doses on cannabis edibles and drinks.

They will soon learn that the process used to inject drinks with THC means that the drug will take effect significantly faster – within 10-15 minutes – than solid food.

And Valleriani said Alberta’s decision to delay the sale of cannabis grapes is a “kneeling” reaction to health fears surrounding the products and a mistake.

“If you remove the legal access point, people will use the (unregulated) illegal market,” she said. “The problems with them were caused by poorly produced and dangerous ingredients.”

