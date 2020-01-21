advertisement

Chennai student G.B. Harshavardhan continued his good run, claiming to have the scalp of another grandmaster who defeated Ukrainian Stanislav Bogdanovich in round five of Tuesday’s 12th Chennai Open International chess tournament.

Harshavardhan has five points from five rounds and is shared with GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Peru) and compatriot N.R. Visakh.

GM Pavel Ponkrantov (Russia) is 4.5 points half a point behind the leaders, together with GM Sergei Yudin (Russia), Neelotpal Das (India), IMTaher Yoseph Theolifus (Indonesia) and Pranav V (India).

Harshavardhan, a student at the Velammal School here, outwitted Bogdanovich in a game by the Nimzo Indians.

With two IM standards, the Chennai boy is well on the way to achieving his final international master standard.

Meanwhile, another talented city man, V. Pranav, played for the seasoned Ukrainian GM Valeriy Neverov in an Indian Queen game that lasted 49 moves.

Junior Tamil Nadu plays FIDE master L.R. The elected master of Srihari and Woman International, K. Priyanka, considered the GMs Karthik Venkataraman and Vishnu Prasanna to be commendable draws.

The 10-round tournament ends on January 25th.

Key Results – Round 5 (Indians, unless otherwise noted):

Sayantan Das (4) lost to Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (Peru) 5, G.B. Harshavardhan (5) defeated Stanislav Bogdanovich (Ukraine) 4, NR Visakh (5) defeated Muhammad Khusenkhojaev (Tajikistan) 4, Pavel Ponkratov (Russia) 4.5 defeated Manik Mikulas (Slovakia) 3.5, Aleksey Goganov (Russia) 4 drew with P Karthikeyan (4). David Alberto (Italy) 4 draws against Ameir Moheb (Egypy) 4, Sundararajan Kidambi (3.5) lost against Sergei Yudin (Russia) 4.5, Karthik Venkataraman (4) draws against LR Srihari (4), k Priyanka (4) draws against Vishnu Prasanna (4), MV Lakshmi Narayanan (3.5) lost to Taher Yoseph Theolifus (Indonesia) 4. 5, Neverov Valeriy (Ukraine) 3.5 lost to V Pranav (4.5).

