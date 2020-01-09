advertisement

The Duke and Duchess looked clumsy and even tormented when they answered the interviewer’s questions, all of which had been agreed in advance and rehearsed along with the answers before the live broadcast. While the duke made a brief monologue about the difficulty of making plans for the future and how he would definitely take care of himself, the duchess patted the side of his head to get a stray hair back into position.

The interview was jerky, but without drama, until the interviewer surprised the couple with a question that was not written.

“Have you ever had a chance to discuss what could have been?” Ed Murrow asked.

The Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, gave his wife a frightened look, turned for a moment in the corner of the sofa, and leaned forward so that his head was almost between his knees when he hit the floor stared.

“I think you need to refer to the crucial events in my life, in our life, from 1936 and wonder if they have ever bothered our thoughts since then. The answer is emphatically no, ”he said.

The Duke of Windsor, formerly Edward VIII, and the Duchess of Windsor Wallis Simpson. The Duke was said to be unable to find a satisfactory role in life after giving up the one he was born to. File photo: PA

The Duchess, formerly Wallis Simpson, looked away, fidgeted, and looked shocked when he spoke until she leaned forward, put a hand on his arm, and reminded him firmly.

“Don’t you remember that we always said we would never talk about what could have been?” She said.

“In fact, I think we agreed this pact for our honeymoon.”

The announcement by Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they will give up their role as senior members of the British royal family has drawn comparisons to the Windsors. Like the former Duke, Harry is a popular young king who placed his wife before his role in the family and thus angered his relatives and the establishment around them.

Like the Windsors, the Sussexes plan to leave the UK – at least part of the year they’ll be settling in North America, probably Canada. And like the Duke of Windsor, Harry wants the best of both worlds, while maintaining his royal title and many of his privileges, including using Frogmore Cottage, which was recently publicly funded for £ 2.4m ) million was renovated).

Your decision created problems for the royal family

In contrast to the Windsors, the Sussexes voluntarily enter their new life with open eyes. They are fully prepared to exploit their status commercially and so ruthlessly that they outsmart Buckingham Palace’s relentless press by making their announcement without warning.

Their decision caused problems for the royal family, not least because the system does not allow the princes to be semi-royal or to choose among the privileges and duties of their role. Other royals who tried to make a living independently, including Prince Edward, Princess Michael of Kent, and Sarah Ferguson, quickly came into conflict of interest because it was impossible to separate their business units from their royal identity.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan, as high-ranking kings, were clearly unhappy and their departure should now deal with a problem that might otherwise have arisen if Prince Charles succeeded Queen Elizabeth. Karl’s entry is aggravated by arguments over the status of his wife Camilla, his willingness to shape the monarchy individually, and questions about the legitimacy of the institution after the queen’s death.

Harry and Meghan have a strong network of friends in the U.S. entertainment industry, including Oprah Winfrey, who can help them find a financially rewarding new role, and the Duchess already knows the success of being an actress. But adapting for Harry could prove difficult after a lifetime, as the Duchess of Windsor called a “doorbell button” who, apart from his time in the army, always had someone to answer the doorbell and give him what he wanted.

I think he played a lot of golf. I don’t think he was very good, but he liked the exercise

Diana Mosley, one of the Mitford sisters and the wife of British fascist leader Oswald Mosley, was a close friend of the Windsors when they lived in France. After his death she remembered how the Duke alleviated his homesickness by planting an English garden, but how he could not find a satisfactory role in life after giving up the role to which he was born.

“In winter, when there was no garden in France, they were almost always in America. Then he probably played a lot of golf. I don’t think he was very good, but he liked the exercise, “she said.

“Perhaps he would have played less golf if he had been in England and he would have to lay some foundations or something. But he didn’t.”

