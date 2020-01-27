advertisement

The artists shared their enjoyment of playing BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee later this year.

Earlier this month, The Courier revealed that the popular event would return to Camperdown Park in 2020.

And Monday morning, Radio 1 revealed the big names who will play the Big Weekend.

The list includes Biffy Clyro, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Camila Cabello and AJ Tracey.

And the musicians had their say on the return of the Big Weekend to Dundee after a gap of 14 years.

Harry Styles said he was “absolutely delighted” to play in the City of Discovery.

He added: “Yes Radio 1! Absolutely delighted to be back at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, it’s the start of summer and the crowd in Scotland is always crazy. See you soon Dundee! “

Scot Calvin Harris said: “I look forward to seeing you again at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee in May. We’ll see each other there.”

Scottish rock band Biffy Clyro Simon Neil added: “We are going to play BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. We cannot wait. Bring in May. We cannot wait. We’ll see each other there. We better see you there. “

Camila Cabello said, “I look forward to performing at the Big Weekend this year. I look forward to seeing you all in Dundee in May. It’s going to be a good old time.

“Radio 1 has been an important part of my trip over the past few years, so I’m very happy to be back at Big Weekend! It’s going to be super fun to play for you in Scotland. “

Dua Lipa said she was “so excited” to play at Camperdown Park.

AJ Tracey added: “I can’t wait to be at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. It has to be on – we see a lot there!”

More than 30,000 music fans took over Camperdown Park in Dundee during Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2006.

The event travels to different locations each year and Dundee would be the first city to host it for the second time.

Dundee City Council chief John Alexander said, “This is an incredible opportunity for Dundee.

“The return of the Big Weekend will feature Dundee not only for the tens of thousands who attend, but also for the millions who will watch and listen to the BBC.”

