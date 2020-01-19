advertisement

Prince Harry says that he and his wife Meghan resign from the royal family with “great sadness,” but there was “no other option.”

The Duke of Sussex said he and Meghan had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and its military associations without public funding, but this was not possible.

In his first public speech since the couple’s decision to step down as senior royals, Harry said he wanted his family to live a “more peaceful” life.

He added: “When Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve.

“For these reasons it makes me very sad that this has happened.

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one.

“It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges.

“And I know I didn’t always get it right, but there really was no other option when it came to that.

“What I want to make clear is that we are not going away and we are not going away from you.”

The duke spoke at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale – his African-based charity that helps HIV-positive youth – at the Ivy Chelsea Garden in London.

It’s a day after talks with the royal family have ended and the Sussexes have announced that they will end their royal duties in the spring, stop using the HRH title, and the millions of taxpayers who have been spent on their Berkshire home , will repay.

But Harry said the couple would continue to live on duty.

“I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months.

“I will continue to be the same man who honors his country and dedicates his life to supporting issues that are so important to me, charities and military communities.

“We’re making a leap in confidence – thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

The Queen made a statement on Saturday acknowledging the couple’s “challenges” last year.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be very loved members of my family.

“I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family.”

In a statement made by Buckingham Palace on behalf of the couple, they said that under the agreement they understood that they were “forced” to give up their royal duties.

Earning money on lucrative contracts and still staying active members of the monarchy would have been problematic and created problems for the royals who tried in the past to bridge the two positions.

The deal was described as a tough “Megxit” by the media, and a source told the PA news agency, “You can’t be half in and half out.”

It is anticipated that the couple will now spend most of their time in Canada.

The Duke will continue to work with charities such as the Rugby Football League and Sentebale – its Africa-based charity that helps HIV-positive youth – and the Duchess will remain for their good causes.

Harry will give up a Commonwealth role and his three military appointments, with Captain General Royal Marines being the best known.

