There is an apocryphal quote that is often attributed to late US President Lyndon Johnson about the vagueness of the election. After losing a particularly hard-fought election, he is said to have said: “The people spoke, the bastards.”

My final seat prediction:

Fianna Fáil: 53

Fine Gael: 38

Sinn Féin: 28

Labor Party: 8

Green party: 14

Social Democrats: 3

Sol PBP: 2

Others: 14

NOTES: 80 seats required to form a government

Predicting election campaigns in Ireland is a guessing game that sometimes presents itself as an inaccurate science. Opinion polls and the results of secondary elections such as local elections, by-elections and European elections give you the direction of the wind. However, the system that we have in Ireland for multi-seat constituencies with transferable votes makes it very difficult to implement with a certain degree of accuracy.

No pre-vote record could have told you that People Before Profit 2016’s Bríd Smith would win the last seat in Dublin South-Central by less than 40 votes, by Catherine Ardagh of Fianna Fáil, which focused solely on distribution a tiny one supports excess that Joan Collins had crossed the line in a previous count.

There are usually predictors. These parliamentary elections were the local and European elections last year, the autumn polls and the November elections. But they have all been thrown out of the window since the start of the campaign. According to Lazarus, Sinn Féin disappointed expectations and became the party for the strong mood of the voters: and that is change. Nobody foresaw it, not even Sinn Féin. The party now lacks candidates in constituencies in which it could have won a second seat. Fine Gael fell over. Fianna Fáil seems to be a little on the water, but there could be latent support. Only the Greens look stronger from the others, but outside of Dublin they remain a niche.

The 33rd Dáil will have two additional seats compared to the outgoing Dáil, bringing the total to 160. This means that additional seats are available in Cavan-Monaghan, Kildare South and Dublin Central. In addition, Laois and Offaly form a constituency with a total of five instead of six seats.

In addition, Fine Gael had three out of four seats in the last election in Dún Laoghaire because the outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Barrett was a TD there. Kildare South will be an effective three-seater (and not a four-seater) because the outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl is automatically re-elected there.

Here is my balance sheet, broken down by party, and where I see you can win some seats and lose others.

FINE GAEL

Fine Gael leaders and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the RTÉ Prime Time leaders’ debate. Photo: Tom Honan.

2016: 50 places

Possible profits

1. Dublin Mid-West: This would be a technical gain since the party has no seat here after losing the second choice for Frances Fitzgerald’s previous seat. Emer Higgins should surely take one of four places, and the party could even call in for a second seat, though that’s a long shot.

2. Cork North-Central: This is another technical advantage as there is space available. Fine Gael has had no place there since Dara Murphy resigned in December. Colm Burke should easily win a seat for the party’s constituency with four seats.

3. Tipperary: The goal is the headquarters of Independent Séamus Healy. Fine Gael has selected two new and relatively unknown candidates. It had a full quota in 2016, but terrible vote management and candidate selection lost its seat. The party’s strong performance in local elections should provide it with the basis for a seat at the expense of an independent. Was it a mistake by Mary Newman Julian not to contest the local elections, unlike her counterpart Garret Ahearn? Could you repeat the mistakes of 2016? The mood here has deteriorated considerably.

4. Cavan-Monaghan: There is an additional seat in this constituency. Fianna Fáíl already has two and is unlikely to win three. Sinn Féin was traditionally not as strong in Cavan as in Monaghan. But the surge in the poll now means that Pauline Tully could replace Fine Gaels TP O’Reilly for last place. This would be a big blow to the body.

5. Cork North-West: The goal is a Fianna Fáil seat. Compared to 2016, the share of votes has to be increased by one point. John Paul O’Shea worked as an independent in 2016 and did well. Now under the banner of Fine Gael Fianna Fáíl is running out.

6. Cork East: The goal is a Sinn Féin seat. Compared to 2016, an increase in the share of votes by two percentage points is required. Here, too, a close fight with Fianna Fáil provided for the fall of a precarious Sinn Féin seat. Pa O’Driscoll is located at the northern end of the constituency. Although the teacher is well known and a strong activist, he could fight for transfers in the latter area. All in all, it is difficult to see that Sinn Féin does not hold the seat, although the party is not so strongly represented in Münster.

7. Dublin Rathdown: Shane Ross is the goal. An increase in the proportion of votes by five percentage points compared to 2016 is required. Neale Richmond has a tremendous feat to accomplish one of the shocks of the day by defeating Ross. And now it’s not just Ross that Fianna Fáils Shay Brennan has to worry about.

8. Kerry: The goal is a Sinn Féin seat. A five point increase is required. The Sinn Féin seat is no longer in such danger. Fine Gael’s candidate, Michael Kennelly, comes from a well-known Listowel GAA family. Fianna Fáil looks a little stronger after the local elections, but there is a better geographic gap between Kennelly and the seated TD Brendan Griffin. Can now be controversial if Pa Daly can use all Martin Ferris voices.

9. Longford-Westmeath: The goal is a Labor Party Seat. Another Ding-Dong fight between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for a vulnerable seat, this time from Labor Willie Penrose. It will be a fight between two Longford candidates. Fianna Fáíl is generally stronger in the constituency, while Fine Gael is stronger in Longford (he won 39 percent of the vote in local elections last year. His candidate Micheál Carrigy is well known. A strong constituency. Do not exclude Sinn Féin.

10. Galway East: To take a place in front of Seán Canney, a five point win is required. This will be a local struggle between outgoing rivals Tuam Independent and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil from the same area. Fine Gael’s Peter Roche made a strong appearance in the local elections, but Fianna Fáil had a great day in Tuam, where she got four out of seven. Very, very tight again. But according to opinion polls, Fianna Fáil or even Canney should be preferred.

11. Mouth: An increase of two points is required. The goal is Independent Peter Fitzpatrick. Fine Gael has only one seat here after Fitzpatrick left the party in 2018. Dundalk-based city councilor John McGahon will be one of five fighting for the last seat and may be running out.

12. Limerick City: The goal is a Labor seat. An increase of five points compared to 2016 is required. Others, Fianna Fáil and the Greens, look stronger in the fight for last place with Jan O’Sullivan.

Possible losses

1. DIn Laoghaire: according to Fianna Fáil / Greens. A certainty. Fine Gael has three out of four seats because the outgoing Ceann-Comhairle Seán Barrett automatically returned in 2016. This time he is not standing. The party won 25 percent of the vote in 2016. Now it’s about the sad scenario of only returning one seat here.

2. Dublin North-West: after Fianna Fáíl. The probability is high. Noel Rock is a very busy activist, but this time he is against it. He narrowly prevailed against Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe in 2016, but his rival is now in a much stronger position and Fianna Fáil had a very strong local election here. Sinn Fein was on the slide here, but it would be hard to see Dessie Ellis fall so dramatically that he loses.

3. Galway West: to greens or Fianna Fáil. The probability is medium to high. Like Klara, the party managed to keep two seats with only 24 percent of the vote, and relied heavily on labor transfers. The two TDs, Seán Kyne and Hildegarde Naughton, are highly regarded, but would have to increase the party’s vote against parties whose level of support is increasing.

4. Dublin Bay South: to the Labor Party. Probability low to medium. The second Fine Gael seat could be in play here when Labor’s Kevin Humphreys gains ground. A strong green performance could also have an impact. If the Irish Times opinion poll is correct for Fine Gael, it could make one of its seats in this “true blue” circle vulnerable.

5. Wexford: to Independent or Sinn Féin. Paul Kehoe faced another challenge in 2016. Sinn Fein’s Johnny Mythen did well in the recent by-election and the party flies in the polls. Verona Murphy’s candidacy could also affect Kehoe.

6. Clare: to Independent / Fianna Fáíl. The party won fewer votes than Fianna Fáíl in 2016, but was able to keep both seats thanks to the transfer of Labor. Fianna Fáil seems to have a very strong ticket and should win a second place. Michael Harty’s decision not to run will be a blessing. Fine Gael’s only weakness is defeat against another independent candidate in the form of Michael McNamara.

7. Dublin South-Central: to Greens / Fianna Fáil. Catherine Byrne survived here despite all odds, but this could be one choice too many. Fianna Fáíl, like the Greens, is looking for a seat. There will have to be something and it could be Fine Gael.

8. Meath East: to Sinn Féin. Darren O’Rourke wasn’t too far in 2016 and willn’t be that far this time either. Many of those who live on the Dublin side of the constituency are commuters, which are one of the large groups that demand change. Regina Doherty’s seat is particularly vulnerable.

FIANNA FÁIL

Fianna Fáil Chairman Micheál Martin at the party’s election headquarters. Photo: Nick Bradshaw.

2016: 44 seats

Possible profits

1. Dun Laoghaire: There is an additional seat. Requires a 1 percent increase in votes compared to the 2016 general election. The last time this was a three-seater because outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Barrett was a TD. Fianna Fáil has a quota, so she should secure a place. There are two candidates running, Mary Hanafin and Cormac Larkin, and there is a risk that they could cancel each other out. The Greens are looking for a seat here.

Second Dublin northwest: The goal is a Fine Gael headquarters. Must increase support for the 2016 parliamentary elections by one percent. Paul McAuliffe, who lives in Finglas, led the local elections ahead of Fianna Fáil and is currently the mayor. Fine Gael’s Noel Rock relied heavily on Labor transfers last time and looks very vulnerable.

3. Dublin Central: There is an additional seat in this constituency. Requires an increase of five percentage points since 2016: this changes from a constituency with three to four seats. Mary Fitzpatrick would have to add five points to her 11 percent result in 2016, even though she did very well in the local elections in her own area. Mary Lou McDonald will be at the top of the poll, and the Greens also look like they can whistle Garry Gannon from the Socialists.

4. Dublin South-Central: An increase of one percent compared to 2016 is required. The goal is seats for Independent or People Before Profit or possibly Fine Gael. Catherine Ardagh lost in 2016 with less than 40 votes. Since then, the party leaders of Seanad and Fianna Fáil have done well in local elections. Sinn Féin is the only safe seat here and she is a real favorite when it comes to regaining the seat of her late father Seán Ardagh. Sinn Féin would have won two seats here if there had been two candidates.

5. Clare: The goal is an Independent or Fine Gael seat. An increase of two percentage points has been necessary since 2016: Fine Gael’s second seat was very vulnerable until the independent Michael Harty announced that he would not contest the choice. Fianna Fáil seems to have the right formula. Cathal Crowe is a strong candidate who did no harm to himself when he boycotted the planned event of the Royal Irish Constabulary. It had five percent more votes, 30 percent than Fine Gael in 2016, but only won one seat while its rival won two. It looks like Fine Gael will be the loser here, with independent and former Labor TD Michael McNamara and Green Róisín Garvey chasing fourth place.

6. Galway East: The goal is an independent seat for Seán Canney: Six percentage points more than in 2016: Tuam will be the battlefield here. Canney defends a seat that he has won by hand. The other two seats are on the south-east Loughrea-Portumna axis by Anne Rabbitte of Fianna Fáil and on the south axis of Athenry-Gort / Kinvara by Fine Gael’s Ciarán Cannon. The independent brand around Tuam, which was so strong from 2014 to 2016, declined in the local elections last year. Fine Gael elected a strong city councilor, Peter Roche, who led the election in Tuam. But Fianna Fáil won four out of seven city council mandates in Tuam, and that could give him an advantage. It selected Cllr Donagh Killilea, a son of the late TD and MEP Mark Killilea. He started the race late, but at this stage he could be ahead of Roche. Don’t underestimate Canney.

7. Kerry: The goal is a Sinn Féin headquarters. From 2016, an increase of eight percentage points was required. Sinn Féin was vulnerable, but nothing more. Fianna Fáil had very good local elections and the addition of Tralee City Councilor Norma Foley is a very strong ticket that could diminish the influence Michael Healy-Rae had in the northern part of the constituency in 2016. Norma Moriarty is conveniently located on the Iveragh Peninsula. TD John Brassil is in the south and comes from Ballyheigue, geographically near Foley. Fine Gael has a strong Listowel-based city councilor Mike Kennelly as a second candidate. But Pa Daly, who was considered a defeated player a month ago, is now back in the Sinn Féin squad.

8. Longford-Westmeath: The goal is a work seat. As of 2016, an increase of seven percentage points is required: Fianna Fáil is the largest party in the entire constituency, but the last seat could prove to be a fight between Fianna Fáíls Joe Flaherty and Micheál Carrigy for the seat of “Longford”, a county in which Fine Gael is stronger. And now Sorca Clarke from Sinn Féin has come into view.

9. Carlow-Kilkenny: The goal is a seat of Sinn Féin or Fine Gael and an increase of two percentage points is required. Winning three out of five seats is always a daunting task, and if Fianna Fáíl makes it here, she’ll be on her way to the government. John McGuinness and Bobby Aylward shared the Kilkenny vote very well last time. Sinn Fein’s Kathleen Funchion is no longer vulnerable. Fianna Fáil’s Carlow candidate Jennifer Murnane O’Connor came very close in 2016 and this time crossed the finish line. But will it be at the expense of Pat Deering from Fine Gael, or from her colleague Aylward?

10. Cork East: The goal is a Sinn Féin headquarters. An increase of four percentage points has been required since 2016. Pat Buckley, another TD from Sinn Féin, faced a challenge after the poor local elections in Co Cork, but is now considered safe, even though Sinn Féin’s vote is not as strong in Münster. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s second candidates had only a handful of votes that separated them the last time. The party’s second candidate is at the other end of the constituency. It’s marginal now.

11. Laois-Offaly: The goal is a Fine Gael seat. An increase of four percentage points is required. It’s a Fianna Fáil heartland, and Marcella Corcoran Kennedy from Fine Gael had a mediocre vote in 2016. However, Fine Gael did well with the locals and it would be a big order for Fianna Fáil to win three out of five here. Brian Stanley of Sinn Féin remains strong in Portlaoise.

12. Mouth: The goal is a Sinn Féin or independent seat. An increase of nine points is required. Fianna Fáil may have a higher percentage of votes than Fine Gael, but may have difficulty getting enough transfers to get the party across the line. The second candidate, James Byrne, is based in Drogheda, where there are already a number of strong candidates. Sinn Féin now looks like he’s holding on to two, which would make it difficult for Byrne to join Declan Breathnach in the Dáíl.

13. Kildare South: An additional seat. An increase of four percentage points is required. An effective three-seater because Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was chosen here. Fianna Fáil won two out of three in 2016 when it was actually a three-seater, but this time a bigger job than Mark Wall of Labor was able to sneak in. Suzanne Doyle is a top-class running colleague, the TD Fiona O’Loughlin and sitting there has potential. But it’s less easy than 2016. Fiona McLoughlin Healy and Cathal Berry are two independents, one of which could be a surprise.

connected

14. Dublin South-West: The goal is an independent seat. Fianna Fáil received a quota here in 2016 and would need an eight point vote increase and good voting management to win a second seat. Candidate Charlie O’Connor, however, had a huge local election in Tallaght and was able to make his way through a large field at the expense of Katherine Zappone or Paul Murphy.

15. Dublin Fingal: The goal is a Fine Gael seat. An increase of five percentage points is required. On paper, the party has the chance to take a second place here after receiving 1.4 odds in 2016. The Greens, however, have to do this in a scenario where Fine Gael doesn’t win seats. A very big order.

16. Galway West: An increase of five percentage points is required. Fianna Fáil won more votes here than Fine Gael in 2016, but only brought back one TD. One of the Fine Gael TDs might be vulnerable, but the differences between Eamon Ó Cuív’s voices and his running companions have always been too great. The party, on the other hand, had good local elections in the city, and Ollie Crowe is an experienced candidate. His chances are slim given the crowded field and the strengths of other new candidates like Niall Ó Tuathail from the Social Democrats, Pauline O’Reilly from the Green Party and (maybe) Mairéad Farrell from Sinn Féin.

17. Limerick City: The goal is a Labor Party seat. Fianna Fáil has a strong ticket with Willie O’Dea and James Collins, a cousin of Niall’s. Sinn Fein’s Maurice Quinlivan looked on shaky ground a month ago, but nothing more. Jan O’Sullivan could be more precarious.

18. Dublin Rathdown: The goal is the independent seat. An increase of eight points compared to 2016 is required. This would be the only constituency in the country where Fianna Fáíl was not based. But in the past week, Shay Brennan has been mentioned as a possible challenger for Shane Ross’ seat, which was a big surprise.

Possible losses

1. Wicklow: Could escape Greens, Social Democrats or Independents. Stephen Donnelly won almost 21 percent of the vote here in 2016, albeit as a Social Democrat. With 13 percent of the vote in 2016, Fianna Fáil would have to add at least 9 percent to have a chance of a second seat. The big unknown is how Donnelly’s voice is affected by being a Fianna Fáil candidate. Despite his profile as his party’s health spokesman, this will surely be a negative disadvantage. Valerie Cox’s candidacy will be no help.

2. Cork North-West: A huge Ding-Dong battle between one of Fine Gael’s Moynihans, Aindrias and Michael and John Paul O’Shea in an electoral district where the third seats are usually interchangeable. O’Shea was independent in 2016 and did very well. Standing under the Fine Gael banner might be enough to get him in touch with Michael Creed. In contrast, Fianna Fáil appears much more strongly in the Irish Times poll this week in Münster, and this must be reflected in the vote.

3. Sligo guide rim: Here too, Fianna Fáil won two out of four with 32 percent of the vote. Fine Gael had a good local election in Sligo, but Fianna Fáil is still a little stronger. Marian Harkins’ start to the race messed up all of this planning. When she kills a seated TD, the most likely one is one of Fianna Fáil’s two MPs. However, there is a scenario in which Fine Gael – which has once again messed up his candidate strategy here – may no longer have seats.

4. Kildare North: Could lose to the Greens or the Labor Party. Fianna Fáil won second place here on the back of a low first preference. The Greens candidate, Vincent P. Martin, could pose a threat, as could the laboratory veteran Emmet Stagg. Now Sinn Féin could also play a role here. The bottom line could be an obstacle, especially if voting management remains as disciplined as in 2016.

5. Roscommon-Galway: Fianna Fáil is potentially vulnerable to Fine Gael in the only constituency where there is no representation. The Aisling Dolan by Fine Gael is based in Ballinasloe and is hardly known in Roscommon. Fine Gael had a poor local election in Roscommon. In addition, Denis Naughten is also a representative of Fine Gael. It will be interesting to see if the addition of top-class Órla Leyden influences the dynamic between himself and the seated TD Eugene Murphy. All in all, a break.

6. Dublin Bay South: Work is a threat. Jim O’Callaghan was elected in 2016 with just over half a quota. He was helped to have a high reputation, but if he does not complement his first preferences, he may find that Labor’s Kevin Humphreys breathes down his throat. He relied heavily on transfers from Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews in 2016 and possibly not that many. Michael McDowell’s absence from the slate will help his cause. Very unlikely to lose.

SENSE FÉIN

Sinn Féin boss Mary Lou McDonald before the RTÉ Prime Time boss debate. Photo: Tom Honan

2016: 23 seats

Possible profits

1. Donegal: The goal is an independent seat. It is necessary to increase the percentage of votes by one point compared to 2016. Pádraig Mac Lochlainn narrowly lost to Thomas Pringle in 2016 with a poorly advised three-candidate strategy. This time there are only two candidates and the party hopes to win back their second place. But it gets tight.

2. Dublin West: The goal is the Labor Party / S-PBP. An increase of two percentage points compared to 2016 is required. Paul Donnelly knocked on the door in Dublin West and was the last remaining unsuccessful candidate in 2016. However, Sinn Féin did not have great local elections, but in constituencies like this it did have a storm wind behind it. Ruth Coppinger looks in real trouble, just like Labor. A certain win.

3. Wexford: The goal is Fine Gael. An increase of two points is required. Another constituency in which Sinn Féin almost won a seat in 2016. This year there were mixed embassies, poor local elections and slightly better post-election performance. However, the momentum has returned and Johnny Mythen might be the one. It is located north of the constituency, which could be a handicap.

4. Cavan-Monaghan: There is an additional seat in this constituency. An increase by six points is required. This is one of the few constituencies in which Sinn Féin has the potential to win a second seat. Cavan has always been a challenge, but this time Pauline Tully is very experienced and has a chance alongside Matt Carthy.

5. Mayo: The goal is a Fine Gael seat. Rose Conway-Walsh is an excellent senator, but always seemed to come up short in Mayo. But the growing support from the party will certainly make her a contender here, and if she is ahead of Saoirse McHugh of the Greens, her transfers could cross the line of Sinn Fein candidates.

6. Longford-Westmeath: A new planet is discovered in the galaxy. Sorca Clarke was considered a midfielder until two weeks ago, but now Sinn Féin can survive in this constituency. I still see that the last place goes to either Fianna Fáíl or Fine Gael.

Possible losses

1. Dublin Mid-West: to Fine Gael. This was almost certain before the campaign started, but the party will now be in the mix to keep its two TDs in this four-seat constituency. The challenge will be to be ahead of Gino Kenny, the Greens and Paul Gogarty.

2nd mouth: to the Labor Party. The possibility is medium to low. The party always had a big task to keep two seats in Louth after Gerry Adams retired. And while it got more than 24 percent of the vote in local elections, more votes are needed to make up for missing transfers. I would have said no a fortnight ago. Well, I would say it has a good chance of holding out.

3. Cork East: after Fianna Fáil / Fine Gael. It’s a bit boring. Pat Buckley looked like a local bombing last May. But it bounced back and he did too. While Sinn Féin doesn’t appear that high in Münster, he can fend off the challenge of Fianna Fáíl and Fine Gael.

Other constituencies: I had marked another eight constituencies as potential losses for Sinn Féin. But that was two weeks ago. And the world has changed since then.

WORKERS’ PARTY

Labor Party leader Brendan Howlin is promoting the party’s candidate Juliette O’Connell in Dún Laoghaire. Photo by Crispin Rodwell

2016: seven seats

Possible profits

1st mouth: The goal is Sinn Féin / Independent. An increase of two percentage points is required compared to 2016. Despite leaving the government, Labor narrowly lost a number of seats, and this was one of them. Ged Nash is strengthened by the party’s strong presence in its stronghold Drogheda and is fighting to take a seat, even if it will be junk.

2. Dublin Bay North: The party is targeting seats vacated by independent people. An increase in the share of votes by two points is required. This constituency is always unpredictable due to the large number of candidates. Aodhán Ó Ríordáin’s passage to regain a seat is hugely supported by the exits of Finian McGrath and Tommy Broughan. If he doesn’t win, Labor can pack up and call in one day.

3. Kildare South: There is an additional seat in this constituency. An increase by six points is required. The addition of a seat will encourage Mark Wall to take a position that his father Jack once held. However, he needs to extend his support beyond his Athy base and may be vulnerable to Fianna Fáil’s Suzanne Doyle or an asymmetrical challenge from two strong independents.

4. Cork North-Central: The goal is solidarity – people before profit. Compared to the 2016 elections, an increase of five percent is required. Solidarity’s Mick Barry will struggle to win 15 percent of the vote back in 2016, but will not lose his seat so easily. Labor’s John Maher did well in the by-election and has developed a profile after winning a city council seat. The workforce has not yet fully recovered here after bottoming out in 2016. Maher may be fighting for last place, but confidence has eased somewhat since the campaign began.

5. Waterford: The goal is an independent seat. An increase of four points is required. With John Halligan’s resignation, there will be free space here. Die großen Parteien haben jeweils einen Sitz und Labour sieht durch John Pratt am besten aus, wenn es um die kleinen Parteien geht. Er wird Marc Ó Cathasaigh von den Grünen abwehren müssen, der hier wächst, aber auch Cllr Matt Shanahan, der Independent, der die hochkarätige Kampagne zur Verbesserung der Dienstleistungen im Krankenhaus von Waterford angeführt hat. Pratt könnte hier etwas hinter der Kurve sein.

6. Dublin Süd-Zentral: Ziel ist Fine Gael / People Before Profit. Eine Steigerung um vier Prozentpunkte ist erforderlich. Wie in Dublin Bay North wird auch in diesem Wahlkreis um den letzten Platz gekämpft. Wenn Labour den Grünen und anderen linksgerichteten Kandidaten voraus bleibt, könnte Rebecca Moynihan nahe kommen. Sie ist eine sehr beeindruckende Kandidatin, aber es ist ein bisschen weit hergeholt.

7. Kildare North: Ziel ist Fianna Fáil. Eine Erhöhung um vier Punkte ist erforderlich. Veteran Emmet Stagg war 2016 nicht allzu weit weg. Er muss sich vor den Grünen behaupten und sich dann auf starke Transfers von ihnen verlassen. Marginal.

8. Dublin Central: Hier gibt es einen zusätzlichen Sitzplatz. Eine Erhöhung um fünf Punkte ist erforderlich. Ein weiterer Veteran, Joe Costello, ist der Labour-Fahnenträger und wird bei der endgültigen Überarbeitung mitmischen. Könnte diesmal allerdings nicht passieren. Unlikely.

9. Dnach Laoghaire: Cllr Juliet O’Connell hat ein beeindruckendes Durchbruchjahr hinter sich, nachdem sie letztes Jahr zum Stadtrat gewählt wurde. Sie ist allerdings noch vergleichsweise neu und könnte aufgrund ihres späten Einstiegs in das Rennen ein leichtes Profildefizit aufweisen. Es darf nicht vergessen werden, dass Labour viele Jahre hier saß, aber um zu gewinnen, müsste sie Richard Boyd Barrett wirklich verdrängen, der den einzigen linken Sitz im Wahlkreis innehat. Sehr geringe Chance.

Mögliche Verluste

1. Longford-Westmeath: Möglicher Verlust gegen Fine Gael / Fianna Fáil. Die Möglichkeit ist hoch. Willie Penrose geht in den Ruhestand, nachdem er sich 2016 allen Widrigkeiten und Gesetzen der Schwerkraft widersetzt hat. Es ist schwer zu sehen, dass Labour diesen Platz beibehält, obwohl der ehemalige County-Fußballer Alan Mangan ein hohes Ansehen genießt.

2. Dublin West: bei der Grünen Partei / Sinn Féin. Die Möglichkeit ist hoch. Die Grünen scheinen bereit zu sein, hier einen Platz zu gewinnen, während Fine Gael einen zweiten Platz sucht, und Sinn Féin ist auch bereit, auf Kosten von Ruth Coppinger Platz zu nehmen. Joan Burton hielt den Platz hier im Jahr 2016 entgegen aller Erwartungen, aber Sie spüren, dass die Flut ihr möglicherweise ausgegangen ist.

3. Limerick City: Jan O’Sullivan sah relativ sicher aus, bis Sinn Féin wieder auf das Spielfeld kam. Wenn Fianna Fáíl hier einen zweiten Platz bekommt, könnte dies auf ihre Kosten gehen. Sie hat 2016 überlebt und wird wahrscheinlich wieder überleben.

GRÜNE PARTEI

Grünen-Parteichef Eamon Ryan. Foto: Tom Honan

2016: zwei Sitze

Mögliche Gewinne

1. Dún Laoghaire: Zusätzlicher Sitzplatz. Ein 10-Punkte-Boost ist erforderlich. Wenn die Partei hier keinen Sitz gewinnt, gibt es keine grüne Welle. Es hatte eine große Kommunalwahl hier und sollte seinen ersten Sitz im Wahlkreis gewinnen.

2. Dublin West: Ziel ist die Arbeiter- / Solidarpartei. Eine Erhöhung um acht Punkte ist erforderlich. Der Vorsitzende der Grünen, Roderic O’Gorman, ist seit einiger Zeit ihr Kandidat und wird voraussichtlich einen Sitz auf dem Rücken eines wirklich starken lokalen Wahlergebnisses von ihm und seinen Kollegen gewinnen.

3. Dublin Bay North: Ziel ist Sinn Féin / Independent. Ein Anstieg um acht Punkte ist erforderlich. Die Partei war 2016 nirgendwo hier, aber auch hier ist die Dynamik nach den Kommunalwahlen in einem Wahlkreis, in dem sie sich besonders gut geschlagen hat, spürbar. David Healy won’t get it easy though and will have to fight it out with the Social Democrats, Independent John Lyons, and Labour for two seats.

4. Dublin Central: Extra seat. A seven percentage-point increase is needed. The party did well in both local election areas with Ciarán Cuffe topping the poll in the north inner city. Its leader on Dublin City Council Neasa Hourigan is the candidate. She is impressive. She seems slightly ahead of Garry Gannon of the Social Democrats in the race for the final seat.

5. Dublin South-West: Target is an Independent seat. An eight-point increase is needed. The party will have an impact on Fine Gael and the Independent Minister Katherine Zappone. It elected councillors comfortably in all the middle-class areas of the constituency and Cllr Francis Noel Duffy (the husband of deputy leader Catherine Martin) is favoured to take a seat.

6. Cork South-Central: Target is Sinn Féin. A six point boost is required. Lorna Bogue will need to mount a huge challenge to dislodge Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire for the last seat in a constituency of heavy hitters; Micheál Martin, Michael McGrath and Simon Coveney are the other TDs. She is very much on the left of the party and will compete for transfers from smaller groups and left-leaning Independents.

7. Wicklow: Target is Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael. A six-point increase is needed. The party is hardly above five per cent in Wicklow but can benefit from transfers in a constituency where there are always multiple candidates. Fianna Fáil (Stephen Donnelly) and Sinn Féin votes are both expected to drop somewhat and the Green candidate Steven Matthews had an impressive haul of votes in the locals last year. With so many candidates, including Valerie Cox, it might be too big an ask.

8. Galway West: Target is Fine Gael/Independent. A six-point increase in vote share from 2016 is required. Pauline O’Reilly is a strong candidate who will be in the mix after the party had a good local elections in Galway City and in Connemara. The question is how strong the vote will be outside the city. She is also competing against Catherine Connolly for votes who is very strong in the city. There is also the impressive Niall Ó Tuathail of the Social Democrats and Sinn Féin’s Mairéad Farrell is now back in the frame. No certainty at all.

9. Waterford: Target is an Independent seat. A six-point increase is required. There is a seat for the taking by a smaller party in Waterford with Halligan standing down. Former senator Grace O’Sullivan would have been a strong favourite if she had not run for Europe. Her replacement Marc Ó Cathasaigh will need to battle hard to break through against a strong challenge from Labour and from Matt Shanahan. He might just snatch it.

10. Kildare North: Target is Fianna Fáíl. A seven-point increase in vote share is required. A commuter constituency where the Greens made a big breakthrough in the local elections winning three seats on the council. Naas-based Vincent P Martin, brother of deputy leader Catherine Martin, is a smooth campaigner and will give Fianna Fáíl a run for its money in the battle for the last seat.

11. Louth: Target is Independent. A five-point increase of vote share is required. There were high hopes a decade ago that Mark Dearey might make a breakthrough for the Greens here. The former senator is a popular figure but would need to double the party’s vote in the constituency.

12. Clare: This is another constituency which has seen a candidate or party emerge out of nowhere. There’s definitely a seat for an Independent or smaller party here following the retirement of Michael Harty. Róisín Garvey is a straight-talking west Clare woman who has made a big impact and will be vying with Michael McNamara for that seat.

SOCIAL DEMOCRATS

Social Democrats co-leaders Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy (right). Photograph: Paul Sharp.

2016: Three seats (Donnelly left after election)

Possible gains

1. Dublin Central: Extra seat. A one-point increase is needed. Gary Gannon changed local electoral areas in the locals and was comfortably elected. He came very close in 2016, enjoys a high profile and will be in a battle with the Greens, Fianna Fáil and Labour for one of the final two seats here.

2. Dublin Bay North: Target is Sinn Féin/Independents. Another very solid Social Democrats performer is Cian O’Callaghan. The forward momentum of the Greens and John Lyons might stymie his chances though.

3. Galway West: Target is Fine Gael/Independent. A five-point increase in vote share required. Niall Ó Tuathail was another Social Democrats’ star in 2016 with a strong showing in Galway West. Has he maintained the progress? Some would consider it ill advised for him not to have contested the local election. Council seats are seen as springboards for national politics. Still in with a strong chance.

4. Wicklow: Target is Fianna Fáil. Jennifer Whitmore had a very good local election and topped the poll in Greystones, Donnelly’s stomping ground. He got 20 per cent last time when he ran for the Social Democrats. But a lot of that was a personal vote. Wicklow can be very unpredictable. Nobody knows how well Donnelly will do flying under the Fianna Fáil banner. Valerie Cox is an unknown quantity. Whitmore could very well be in contention for the final seat if she manages to capitalise on her local election performance.

SOLIDARITY-PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT

Richard Boyd Barrett (left), Paul Murphy (now of Rise), Bríd Smith and Ruth Coppinger of Solidarity-People Before Profit. Photograph credit: Brian Lawless/PA

2016: Six seats

Potential losses

1. Cork North-Central: to Labour Party. Mick Barry had 15 per cent of the vote here in 2016 but the signs in the local elections, and in the recent byelection, were ominous. He is going to struggle but his vote will certainly be higher than the locals suggested. Facing threats from Labour and, possibly, the Greens.

2. Dublin South-Central: to Fianna Fáil. Bríd Smith won with only a handful of votes to spare in 2016 and could be vulnerable this time to Fianna Fáil, the Greens, the Social Democrats and Labour. Some see this as a battle between her and Joan Collins in that left-wing space, even though both are based in different parts of the constituency.

3. Dubin Mid-West: to Independent/Greens or Sinn Féin. Gino Kenny came from nowhere to win a seat in 2016 and this popular and sincere TD might just hang on, partly on the back of his championing medicinal cannabis, which has given him a national profile. There are two left-wing seats in the constituency, and Sinn Féin is now looking to win a second. Another threat will come from an Independent candidate, possibly Paul Gogarty.

4. Dublin West: Vulnerable to Sinn Féin. Ruth Coppinger has been an indefatigable worker and has a national profile. But so do the other TDs, Leo Varadkar, Burton and Jack Chambers. Her seat is under huge threat.

5. Dún Laoghaire: To Fianna Fáil or the Greens. There has always been a left-wing seat in this constituency, and Richard Boyd Barrett might just hold on to it. However, that would mean getting in ahead of one of the two big parties, or the Greens.

6. Dublin South-West: to Fianna Fail or Greens. It’s very hard to predict how Paul Murphy will fare, in his new role as the sole Rise TD in the Dáil. He did very well in 2016 on the back of the water protests but might find it difficult to maintain his support levels in the constituency. The decision by Solidarity to run Sandra Fay against her former party colleagues sounds ludicrous and could have an adverse impact on him. Both are running under the S-PBP banner.

INDEPENDENTS/OTHERS

2016: 23 seats

Possible gains

1. Dublin Mid-West (Paul Gogarty): Target is People Before Profit. Gogarty could take the fourth seat on the back of a reasonably good outing in the byelection.

2. Sligo-Leitrim (Marian Harkin): Target is Fianna Fáil. The former MEP and TD has a very big cachet in the constituency and was wooed by Fine Gael. That offer might play a bit against her but she will be a threat to Fianna Fáíl.

3. Wexford (Verona Murphy): Target is Fine Gael. Murphy is as well-known as she is controversial and early in the campaign was seen poised to take a seat at the expense of Paul Kehoe. However, Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen might top the poll and that might put paid to her chances.

4. Clare (Michael McNamara): Target is Independent/Fine Gael. There is an outgoing Independent TD, Michael Harty, who is retiring. Clare has a tradition of electing Independents and it might prove lucky for the former Labour Party TD.

5. Waterford (Matt Shanahan): The “hospital candidate” has a very high profile locally and loss of hospital services is always a touchstone issue. Shanahan is in with a chance and will be vying with the Greens and Labour for the final seat.

5. Dublin Bay North (John Lyons): The former People Before Profit councillor has an excellent track record on Dublin City Council and could cause an upset here against one of the three smaller left-leaning parties vying for the final seat.

Potential losses

1. Laois-Offaly (Carol Nolan): Laois and Offaly were two separate three-seat constituencies in 2016. Now, it’s a five-seater and former Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan could be the obvious loser.

2. Tipperary (Seamus Healy): to Fine Gael. Healy has been a great survivor but a change of mood might see him struggle.

3. Donegal (Thomas Pringle): to Sinn Féin. Pringle has also been a solid vote-getter but Sinn Féin has been working really hard since 2016 to regain a seat.

4. Galway East (Seán Canney): to Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. Canney is a Minister of State and a hard constituency worker but will find it hard to resist the two bigger parties. His best hope is to stay ahead of their Tuam-based candidates.

5. Dublin South-West (Katherine Zappone): to Greens/Fianna Fáil.Very hard to gauge how the Minister for Children will do. She benefitted from anti-establishment transfers in 2016 but may be able to trade on her performance as Minister with another set of voters.

6. Dublin Rathdown (Shane Ross): to Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil: This is a very fickle constituency and this year’s poll topper is next year’s also-ran. Ross’s star has been waning here and his is under strong pressure from Neale Richmond and (surprisingly) Shay Brennan. However, he seems a little stronger now than at this time last year, having considerably upped his performance as Minister.

7. Galway West (Noel Grealish): to Green Party/Soc Dems/Fianna Fáíl. Grealish has courted controversy with crude anti-immigrant rhetoric and will lose some votes. The TG4 poll did not look good but he has held on before in similar circumstances.

8. Louth (Peter Fitzpatrick): to Fine Gael. It’s hard to know how the Independent TD, formerly of Fine Gael, will do without a party banner. He is the chairman of Louth GAA this year and that is always a boon. But there are some very big hitters among his rivals and it will be difficult for him to survive.

