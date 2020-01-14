advertisement

There is an apocryphal quote that is often attributed to late US President Lyndon Johnston about the vagaries of the election. After losing a particularly competitive election, he is said to have said, “People spoke the shit.”

Predicting election campaigns in Ireland is a guessing game and an inaccurate science. Opinion polls and the results of secondary elections such as local elections, by-elections and European elections give you the direction of the wind. However, the Irish system of multi-seat constituencies with transferable votes makes it very difficult to do it with a certain degree of accuracy.

No pre-election record in 2016 would have predicted that People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith, with less than 40 votes from Fianna Fáils Catherine Ardagh, would take the last seat in Dublin South Central. Collins is ahead in a previous count.

National opinion polls provide an overview of the overall picture. Indeed, if a party’s support rises or falls sharply, the result will be reflected. However, each constituency needs to be examined to get a feel for the relative strengths of the parties and the independent parties.

For example, the next Dáíl will have two more seats – 160 – than the outgoing – 158 – and additional seats for Cavan-Monaghan, Kildare South and Dublin Central. Laois and Offaly are now back, but with five seats, not six.

In Dún Laoghaire, Fine Gael had three out of four seats in the last election because the then outgoing Ceann Comhairle Seán Barrett was a TD there. These are not retained.

Slight wins for the two major parties will occur in some places before a blow to anger is struck. There are four constituencies in Dublin where Fianna Fáil has no seats. It will hope for a win in every one of them – Dun Laoghaire, Dublin Central, Dublin North West and Dublin South Central.

The party will also look for additional seats in a number of constituencies, from Kerry to Cork East, Clare, Galway East, Limerick City, Longford-Westmeath to Carlow-Kilkenny. With 13 or 14 possible destinations, Fianna Fáil looks at the high fifties on a very good day.

However, there are battles in Wicklow, Sligo-Leitrim and Kildare North.

Fine Gael also has obvious hopes for profits. It has no headquarters in Tipperary and should regain one – it had a full quota in 2016, but in the end there was nothing. It is also popular to win the additional seat in Cavan-Monaghan.

The party has good chances in Cork Northwest, Galway East, Longford-Westmeath, Cork East, Limerick City, Kerry and Dublin West.

There will be a number of so-called Bellwether constituencies in which Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will fight for the final seat – Cork East, Limerick City, Cork North West; Dublin Northwest; Galway East, possibly Galway West, Longford-Westmeath and Kerry.

This is what the constituencies are telling us at this time, based on opinion polls, the selection of candidates, the elections earlier this year and the 2016 elections. The campaign has its own dynamic.

Only then can politics judge the mood of the voters. If there is a massive shift in which people want to change, they can look for the Greens, the Independents and work elsewhere than at Fianna Fáil.

Sinn Féin had terrible May elections, but may have a plethora of by-elections. Still, it’s hard to see how the party can hold on to all the places it currently has. On a very bad day, it could lose eight seats or more.

Conversely, they could triple their seats if the Greens’ election campaign was repeated, and on a very good day – think of Spring Tide or Gilmore Gale – they could easily reach double digits.

For its part, Labor appears to have stopped its fall and could recover enough to win nine or 10 seats if it can improve victories in Waterford, Cork North Central, Dublin Bay North and Waterford.

The 33rd Dáil, however, appears to have less independent TDs.

There are always dark horses and unexpected results. With this choice, they could come in the form of Marian Harkin, Verona Murphy, Paul Gogarty, Saoirse McHugh and Malcolm Noonan.

Selected constituencies

Dublin northwest

Finglas-based Paul McAuliffe won Fianna Fáil’s election in the local elections and is the current mayor of Dublin. Fine Gael’s Noel Rock relied heavily on Labor transfers to persuade him last time. McAuliffe is a hot favorite to reverse the 2016 result.

Dublin Central

This changes from a three- to a four-seat constituency. Fianna Fáil has to win here, but the Greens, the Social Democrats and the Labor Party will also be represented in the battle.

Dublin South Central

Catherine Ardagh lost in 2016 with less than 40 votes. Since then she has been well known and Fianna Fáil has done well in the local elections. The only seat that is safe here is the Sinn Féin seat.

Galway East

Tuam can make a good decision about the result. The independent Seán Canney defends the seat. Fine Gael has elected a strong city councilor, Peter Roche. But Fianna Fáil won four out of seven city council seats in Tuam, which gave him an advantage. One of the most important battlefields.

Longford-Westmeath

Labor will struggle to keep Willie Penrose’s seat. The battle will likely be a Longford battle for the last place between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil’s candidates.

Dun Laoghaire

If the Greens do not win here, there will be no green upswing. Fianna Fáil has a quota and must win to be in power. But what is there then? Can Richard Boyd Barrett be ousted? If this is the case, it means an almost complete extinction for Solidarity People Before Profit. Could Fine Gael only have one place?

Dublin Rathdown

Fine Gael must win here to stay as the Dáil’s largest party. To do this, he must take Shane Ross out. It is a moody constituency and its first preferences have dropped. But it will be a big scalp.

Cork North West

One of the few places where Fianna Fáil is vulnerable. Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael always fight for last place. This time, John Paul O’Shea could be strong enough to take out one of the two Moynihans, Michael or Aindrias.

Donegal

One of the few places where Sinn Féin hopes to win. If Pádraig Mac Lochlainn wins, it could be a bad day symptom for independent candidates.

Carlow-Kilkenny

Fianna Fáil has a strong chance of three out of five seats. Jennifer Murnane O’Connor from Carlow was close to the party in 2016. Sinn Fein’s support declined sharply in the local elections and Kathleen Funchion’s seat is vulnerable. If Fianna Fáil has a nice day, this is her place to take it.

Limerick City

It looks like there will be a race between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Willie O’Dea sufficiently share his voice with James Collins? If the Greens have a really strong day, they will be in the race. Sinn Fein’s Maurice Quinlivan is a strong candidate, but the tide has eased considerably in this constituency for the left.

