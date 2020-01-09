advertisement

Harry Maguire has had a long pause after tearing his hip and added another name to the list of injured Manchester United defenders. The 26-year-old central defender, Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s defensive linchpin, suffered a goalless draw at Wolves on Saturday and was beaten 3-1 against Manchester City on Tuesday.

After the first leg in the Carabao Cup semi-final, Solskjær hoped that Maguire could be available for the weekend visit to Norwich, but he’s now out of the question. Maguire joins Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo as unavailable central defenders, leaving Solskjær with Victor Lindelöf and Phil Jones as his only older players in that position. The manager also has Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Timothy Fosu-Mensah on his injured list, while Luke Shaw is not yet back from an illness.

In the meantime, Marcus Rashford has admitted that United could not cope with the pressure against City in Old Trafford and has a lot to do after Tuesday’s surrender in the first half, but believes they have a chance in the second leg.

advertisement

Pep Guardiola’s team tore United 3-0 after 45 minutes in the semifinals before the home team caught up with a Rashford goal. Still, United could have been further back when City missed several chances in the first half.

It was the first time United had conceded three goals in Old Trafford since losing 0-3 to Spurs in August 2018, and the first home defeat since the 1-2 against Crystal Palace in August last year. Rashford, captain for the night, repeated Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s devastating verdict on a first-half performance that his manager described as the worst of his time.

The striker said: “Whether you have the armband or not, you have to put that responsibility on your own shoulders and try to show yourself as a Man United player.

“We didn’t do that in the first half, but we did in the second half. We played better, we got a little bit tighter, but it will always go up after they scored the three goals.

“We were far from the pace. They changed a bit and took more players with them than the last time we played against them [United’s 2-1 win last month]. We have to adapt on the pitch. We have to try to control the situation better than we do. “

Rashford said the first half was “not a Man United effort,” but noted a significant improvement in the second. United belatedly showed “character and courage – and it was more like us”. He added: “It is disappointing to lose, but if we defeat 0-3 against such a team, it will be difficult. Nobody wants to lose. Nobody started playing football to lose games. Everyone knows that we want to win and the team is fighting, we have to keep doing that.

“Everything can improve a lot. We probably only show half of what we can do as a team. We have to keep fighting to find the additional percentage that we use to win games.

“We were in the game until they scored the first goal. These key moments – we have to learn to control them better than this season. It is a learning curve for us. We’ll learn it, but it won’t let us down. “

Last season United lost 0-2 to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of the Champions League, but won the return leg 1-3. Recalled Rashford said: “It is different, a completely different game, different players, different teams. What is important is the character we showed. It happened against PSG and we will have to find that again. There is always one Chance if we do that. “

The 2-1 win at City in the league in December is also encouraging. “We know we can do it, but we understand how dangerous they are as a team with the individuals they have,” said Rashford.

“We’re going to the game in Norwich [on Saturday], analyzing what went wrong in that game and trying to fix it. [my goal] makes it doable, but to be honest, our thoughts are not on the return leg. It is important to focus on the Premier League and win the game. “- Guardian

advertisement