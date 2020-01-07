advertisement

Harry Arter had a difficult season in Fulham. He started incredibly well at Carven Cottage and received rave reviews for his appearances in the park.

Then things started to go down. Much of it was due to injury and the Irish international had to stand aside due to a number of different ailments. When he was fit, he was often left on the bench.

Of course there was also the famous Corbyn / Johnson Twitter incident.

Apparently because of his injury problems, Arter returned to Fulham for the FA Cup duel against Aston Villa this afternoon. The championship team would intercept the shock against a fairly strong villa team and defeat the 2-1 winners.

Arter scored the decisive goal in the 75th minute. He picked up the ball 25 yards in front of the opposing goal before firing a breathtaking dive with his left foot to find the top corner.

What a way to send your club into the fourth round of the #EmiratesFACup 🤩 pic.twitter.com/s0QZOMbM35

– The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 4, 2020

Arter is currently in a difficult situation in Irish midfield. Alan Browne, Josh Cullen and Glenn Whelan are in front of him.

Cullen is in doubt for the March playoffs, which means the borrowed Bournemouth midfielder has a way to get involved with Mick McCarthy’s plans. A few more magical moments like this would certainly not hurt.

