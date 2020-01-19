advertisement

The British Duke and Duchess of Sussex will drop their HRH styles and become known as Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

It comes 24 years after Harry’s own mother was stripped of her HRH style and her title became Diana, Princess of Wales after her divorce.

advertisement

But unlike Diana, the spouses will not use their HRHs, but will keep them.

The change will take effect in the spring when the couple no longer have royal employees.

Harry, who was born the Prince of Wales, remains a prince. It was called HRH from birth.

The morning of his wedding, he was appointed Duke of Sussex by his grandmother, the queen.

Ex-actress Meghan Markle became HRH, the Duchess of Sussex after taking her vows.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday: “The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles because they are no longer members of the royal family.”

In Queen Elizabeth II’s statement in which she sanctioned her new life earlier this week, the monarch did not initially refer to the couple with their official titles.

This was the first clue as to what might come up. Commentators asked if there was any prospect of the couple losing their HRH style – and even their royal titles.

Her son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is not an HRH – nor a prince – because he is too far from the monarch.

Harry and Meghan could have used the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton for him, or he was entitled to be Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

But they made the personal decision to make him a simple master, most likely inspired by Harry’s desire to be a normal child and not a prince when he grew up.

Archie will, however, be entitled to be HRH and a prince if the Prince of Wales takes the throne – although Harry and Meghan will almost certainly not choose to do so now.

Diana had removed her HRH style and title from Princess of Wales – became Diana, Princess of Wales – after her divorce from the Prince of Wales in 1996.

At her funeral after her car accident death in 1997, her brother Earl Spencer said in his controversial eulogy that the princess “had proven last year that she did not need a royal title to continue to use her special magic”.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife, who was the Duchess of York, became Sarah, Duchess of York after they separated.

The abdicated Edward VIII became Duke of Windsor and eventually married the American divider Wallis Simpson when he was in exile in France in 1937. None of the royal family participated.

But he kept his HRH style.

A letter patent from his brother, the new King George VI, decreed that Edward “born in the direct successor of the Crown” was “entitled to keep and enjoy only the style title or the attribute of royal highness” ,

Ms. Simpson became the Duchess of Windsor, but was never allowed to adopt the HRH style because the Letters patent by George VI prohibited this. -PA

advertisement