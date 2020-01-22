advertisement

Locals on Vancouver Island have described how they feel “protected” from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when the young royal couple tries to start a new life in Canada.

Prince Harry flew back to Canada after 10 days on Tuesday, apart from his wife Meghan and eight-month-old son Archie.

But when he landed at Victoria International Airport in cool British Columbia, the world’s media was already waiting for him.

Meghan was also caught by paparazzi when she led her two dogs Guy and Oz through a forested park in northern Saanich on Monday.

The Duchess seemed to smile for the camera when she hugged the baby Archie to her chest, but a statement later released by her lawyers told a completely different story.

According to the statement, photographers had hid in nearby bushes to spy on them and did not ask for permission before taking the pictures.

Paparazzi also camped outside the couple’s secluded home and used long lenses to spy on them, the lawyers said.

media_cameraThe gate in front of Prince Harry and Meghan’s temporary property in North Saanich on Vancouver Island. Image: AFP / Alia DHARSSImedia_cameraPrince Harry spent the first full day of his new life in Canada on Tuesday. Picture: AFP / Alia DHARSSI

The locals in North Saanich hope that the press will soon leave the couple and their community alone.

“I would say that we offer protection locally. Not intrusive. Let them live their lives,” a woman told CHEK News from Canada.

A resident was filmed by the television station, which confronted the photographer who knocked on Meghan and asked him to come along.

“I’ve been in this church for 11 days now,” paparazzo Derek Shook told the local.

“Do you think a guy like you does something for this community? No matter how much money you spend, “replied the resident.

Shook told CHEK News that it was not the first time that he had been harassed by members of the public.

“I understand that all the time. You don’t understand it, “he said.

He said most photographers would clean up as soon as they got their first glimpse of Prince Harry and defended snapping Meghan with her son.

“If she had wanted, she could have lowered her head. But she got up big and smiled and made sure we could get the shot, ”he said.

“It’s a worldwide story. It’s the greatest story in the world,” he added.

media_cameraPrince Harry’s and Meghan’s residence can only be viewed from a boat. Image: AFP / Mark GOODNOWmedia_cameraLocal boat operators say they have been asked to lend their boats to photographers. Image: AFP / Mark GOODNOWmedia_cameraBut the residents say they will ensure the couple’s privacy on their island hideaway. Picture: AFP / Mark GOODNOW

Local boaters were also asked to move reporters closer to the Duke and Duchess’s estate, which is best seen from the water.

But Miles Arsenault, the owner and captain of Deep Coves Bay-to-Bay-Charters, said it didn’t feel right for him and declined a camera crew from a Japanese television station.

“It was a breeze for me on foot,” he told local media.

“It’s just not the way I wanted to remember – carrying it around as a paparazzi.”

However, not everyone is excited about their presence, as the Canadian Taxpayers’ Association files a petition against the couple’s ongoing financial support.

“Everyone wishes Meghan and Harry all the best to become financially independent, but we need to be aware that Canadian taxpayers don’t have to pay their bills,” said CTF federal director Aaron Wudrick.

“The Canadian Taxpayers Association is launching this petition to ensure that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows that Canadians are happy to welcome the couple as long as they pay their own way.”

Wudrick said the couple themselves expressed a desire to be independent.

“True financial independence cannot be achieved if Canadian taxpayers still pay the bills,” he said.

“The Canadians are already on guard against the unlimited, inexplicable expenses of the retired governors-general and should not be responsible for funding the private life choices of members of the royal family.”

media_cameraHarry and Meghan will officially resign as high-ranking members of the royal family in March. Image: AP / Frank Augstein

Buckingham Palace has announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will officially resign as high-ranking members of the royal family in the spring, which begins in March in the UK.

In the meantime, Meghan has continued to make royal visits to various charities in Canada, including the Mayhew Animal Welfare Group.

“Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex visited the amazing people at Mayhew to hear about the incredible progress that was made during the festive season,” said a post on her official Sussex Royal Instagram on Wednesday.

“The Duchess of Sussex, who has been a proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and has long understood the connection between animal welfare and the common good, praises the people at Mayhew for the important work they do every day.”

But the Duchess will face another media storm when her father’s documentary is shown on British television on Wednesday evening (British time).

The 90-minute program entitled Thomas Markle: My Story will be shown on Channel 5 and promises to exclusively reveal the story behind his confrontation with Meghan.

Online snippets also show how he tries to clear up the confusion surrounding his no-show at Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018.

media_cameraThomas Markle says he was treated unfairly by his daughter. Picture: ITV

“I want to apologize to the queen and the royal family,” he says in a clip.

“I should go to the airport and England because they still wanted me to come to the wedding and be at the wedding. At that time, I had a massive heart attack and was then taken to the Sharp Hospital across the border. “

“I want everyone to know that I’m not everything that is said about me,” he adds.

“I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that it is not fair.”

Originally published as a surprise effect of Royals’ presence in Canada

