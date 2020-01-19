advertisement

British Prince Harry said that he and his wife Meghan Markle resigned from the royal family with “great sadness”, but there was “no other option”.

The Duke of Sussex said he had hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and its military associations without public funding, but this was not possible.

In his first public speech since the couple’s decision to step down as senior royals, Harry, 35, said he wanted his family to live a “more peaceful” life.

“When Meghan and I were married, we were excited, hopeful, and were here to serve. For these reasons, it makes me very sad that this has happened, ”he said.

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know that I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that was concerned, there really was no other option. “

He added, “What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you. We hoped to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible . “

The duke spoke at a dinner for supporters of Sentebale – his Africa-based charity that helps young people with HIV – at the Ivy Chelsea Garden in London on Sunday evening.

It is a day after the talks with the royal family have ended and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they will no longer perform royal duties from spring, stop using the HRH title and repay the millions of taxpayers that are for her Home in Berkshire were issued.

‘Leap of faith’

But Harry said the couple would continue to live on duty and make a leap of trust.

“It has been our privilege to serve you and we will continue to live on duty,” he said. “I will always pay the greatest respect to my grandmother, my commander-in-chief, and I am incredibly grateful to her and the rest of my family for the support they have given Meghan and me over the past few months.

“I will continue to be the same man who honors his country and dedicates his life to supporting issues that are so important to me, charities and military communities.”

He added: “We’re making a leap in confidence – thanks for giving me the courage to take this next step.”

Harry’s grandmother, the queen, made a statement on Saturday, saying that she recognized the “challenges” the couple had faced last year.

The Queen said: “After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.”

‘Intensive review’

She added: “I recognize the challenges they have faced through intensive review over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

“I would like to thank them for their dedicated work in this country, in the Commonwealth and beyond, and I am particularly proud that Meghan has quickly become a member of the family.

“It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement will enable them to build a happy and peaceful new life.”

Meghan and Harry have already started a transition phase in Canada and Great Britain.

The move was approved by the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge after the unprecedented declaration by the Sussexes earlier this month.

The couple are now expected to spend most of their time in Canada, and Harry expects to see his wife this week.

The Duke will continue to work with charities such as the Rugby Football League and Sentebale.

Harry will give up a Commonwealth role and his three military appointments, the best known of which is Captain General Royal Marines.

All new regulations are due to come into force in the spring and will be reviewed by Buckingham Palace in 12 months. – PA

