A Canadian monarchist says Prince Harry and Meghan’s part-time move to Canada marks the first time in recent history that royalty will maintain a regular presence in the country.

The Queen gave her approval Monday to the plan that will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex split their time between Canada and the U.S. during a “transition period”.

“My family and I are fully supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a new family,” the Queen said in a statement.

“Although we would prefer them to remain full-time members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family while remaining an appreciated part of my family. “

Robert Finch, chairman of the Monarchist League of Canada, says Canada is a natural fit for young kings, allowing them to maintain their attachment to the Crown while providing relief from the intense scrutiny they face in the U.K.

“When Harry goes to store here in Canada, his grandmother is still in the coin, right?” Finch said. “Canada is a vast country, and sometimes it’s good to get lost in its breadth.”

“I think a lot of members of the royal family have seen how they can live a little less official, be a little less stuffed, really let their hair down.”

Finch said the prospect of the kings living among us can serve as a constant reminder to Canadians of the country’s ties to the monarchy.

The Sussexes movement also creates the opportunity for baby Archie to grow up as a Canadian, he said, with a local accent to boot.

Finch expects many Canadians to be thrilled to see some regular shine close to home, but disgruntled taxpayers can take issue with the possibility of filling out the bill for Harry and Meghan’s lifestyle.

Speaking to reporters in Toronto, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said there has been no discussion of who will cover the couple’s security costs.

“We have not spent any time thinking about this issue,” Morneau said Monday. “We obviously always seek to make sure that as members of the Commonwealth that we play a role.”

To become permanent legal residents of Canada, members of the Royal Family would have to apply through the normal immigration process, Citizenship and Immigration spokesman Beatrice Fenelon said in a statement.

They are not required to seek authorization to stay as visitors, Fenelon said.

Adina Bresge, The Canadian Press

