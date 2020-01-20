advertisement

After two weeks of unrest within the royal family of Great Britain, the queen has made an unprecedented deal with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

After a series of crunch talks about the couple’s bombing that they wanted to reduce their royal duties, the agreement ensures that they will not represent the queen as working members of the royal family – and drop their “HRH” titles.

It was a move that the queen did not expect, and it is completely unprecedented for a prince to ask her own grandchild to drop their title – but given the prospect that the Sussexes will sign commercial deals in the future, the need for their businesses to separate from the royal house.

advertisement

The monarch has said she is “happy” that she has found a “constructive and supportive way forward” for the couple, while Harry said Sunday that “there really was no other option.”

But what exactly is an ‘HRH’ title and why are three lowercase letters so important?

What is an “HRH” title?

The letters represent His or Her Royal Highness, a style used to indicate senior members of the royal family.

Since the beginning of the 18th century it has been customary for the title to be given to sons and grandsons (and later daughters and granddaughters) of the monarch.

It is given to royal members in the judgment of the then prince, but was used generously until the First World War.

Then, in 1917, George V limited the number of minor princes who were given the title – at a time when there was public suspicion of the German origin of the House of Windsor, which was quickly renamed that year to the House of Saxony-Coburg and Gotha .

Queen Elizabeth II has loosened those guidelines, as a result of which the HRH status has been awarded to a number of senior royals.

What happened to the titles of Harry and Meghan?

Meghan received the title Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Harry’s full title was His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel.

But the couple will no longer use the His and Her Royal Highness part of their titles after the agreement they have reached with the queen. Instead, they have agreed to be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

In a subtle but important distinction, this does not mean that the titles have been removed – it only means that they will not use them or call themselves HRH, because they will not represent the Queen in the future. Prince Harry is still Prince Harry, and the couple is still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The change will take effect from the spring of 2020, a royal source told CNN.

Who has the title and who doesn’t?

Today, children and grandchildren are traditionally given the HRH title by the monarch – although historically it was denied to granddaughters. The title does not extend to all minor princes, but includes family members such as the Queen’s nephew, Prince Michael of Kent, who is 48th in line for the throne.

Not everyone has accepted the offer of an HRH. Princess Anne, the daughter of the queen, refused the title for her own children, Peter and Zara. That is in contrast to Prince Andrew, who allowed his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, to wear it.

It is more complicated when it comes to those who marry in the royal family, such as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Both received the Queen’s title after they were married to Princess William and Harry respectively. But those who marry royals who are not that high in the line can miss out. Jack Brooksbank, for example, didn’t get the title when he married Eugenie, even though she’s an HRH.

Has anyone else lost it?

Yes. After her divorce from Prince Charles, Harry’s mother, Diana, had her HRH removed. Instead, she was awarded the courtesy title “Diana, Princess of Wales.”

Similarly, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was stripped of her HRH after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

Again, the situation is different for Harry and Meghan – they are still royals, but they can no longer use their titles in the future.

What did they say about the decision?

Harry expressed “great sadness” on Sunday evening, in his first public statement since Buckingham Palace announced that he and Meghan would give up their royal titles and not represent the queen as working members of the royal family.

“The UK is my home and a place I love,” Harry said in a speech at a charity event in London. “That will never change.”

“Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without public funding,” he said. “Unfortunately that was not possible.”

The queen published a statement on Saturday that showed that conversations with the couple had been going on for months.

“I am happy that together we have found a constructive and supportive way for my grandson and his family,” read the statement.

Can they get the titles back?

Yes – the HRH style is actually a gift from the monarch, so the queen or, in the future, Charles or William might decide to restore it.

More recently, the recently agreed situation will be reviewed within a year.

But assuming that all parties adhere to the agreement, Harry and Meghan will not get their HRHs back unless they step back into the royal family and represent the monarch again.

What does this mean for them?

For former royals such as Diana and Sarah Ferguson, losing an HRH meant that they might not have been invited to royal events, and when they were, their lack of title affected things like who had priority and where they were.

It is much less clear what it will mean for Harry and Meghan. Harry is the Queen’s grandson and Meghan is not separated from him, so they will probably still be invited to royal occasions and their place in the royal hierarchy will not be affected.

But it certainly influences the new brand “Sussex Royal”, and the next question is how the public personalities of the couple will evolve.

The role outlined on the Sussex Royal website after their first announcement does not correspond to the agreement announced by the Palace on Saturday.

They cannot ‘be themselves and stylize their royal heights’ at any film, fashion, advertising or other venture that they may want to undertake.

As a result, the entire Sussex Royal brand will probably have to be reworked, and we are waiting to see what that will look like.

We may see the couple working commercially – possibly media – but we will have to wait and see who it will be or how it will be formed. We know that the couple have not yet signed any commercial deals.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement