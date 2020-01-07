advertisement

According to Health Secretary Simon Harris, it would not be appropriate to cancel all planned hospitalizations for overcrowding.

He said he had heard calls and received letters urging him that such planned operations would not be carried out given the pressure on the emergency room and the numbers on the car.

“Let me be very clear. No union and no politician will decide on clinical matters. Clinical questions regarding an urgent operation will be decided appropriately by the clinicians. “

The Irish organization for nurses and midwives (INMO) said Tuesday that the number of patients who were required to be admitted to hospital and who were waiting for a bed remained at a record level for a second day.

The nurses stated that 760 patients were on trolleys in emergency rooms and in wards that lined up for a bed.

INMO had informed the minister in writing that it was calling for the lifting of planned procedures and the ending of the overcrowding worst hit hospital emergency room as part of an overall package of measures.

However, Mr. Harris said, “There were 11 gynecological cancer surgeries performed in Limerick on Monday. Nobody wants these time-critical processes to be stopped.

“We have to be very careful with our language. It would therefore not be appropriate to cancel all electives (planned procedures). The doctors have to decide that. “

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said that “extreme overcrowding poses a clear danger to patients and staff”.

“It requires immediate political intervention to stabilize our hospitals.”

Mr. Harris said that more capacity, additional advisors and changes in work practices were needed.

“We have to do more to pay our consultants, but also things like 24-hour coverage, seven days a week. How do we get our discharges up at the weekend? Why are only 100 or 200 people fired on a Sunday, maybe 600, 700, 800 or 900 on other days of the week? “

In the meantime, Kerry University Hospital became the newest healthcare facility to cancel the scheduled operation for this week.

On Sunday, the South / Southwest Hospital Group announced that the planned operation would be canceled and non-emergency admissions to Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital would be stopped to combat the overcrowding.

This move was heavily criticized by hospital advisers who said it had serious consequences for patient health.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said that all operations that were not absolutely necessary in the main hospitals in Cork had been canceled since mid-December.

What do the consultants say?

Dr. Donal O’Hanlon, President of IHCA, said: “The decision to cancel all remaining elective operations in Cork’s public acute hospitals is simply not acceptable. It forces hospitals and counselors who treat patients to determine which patient is worth the treatment. “

Mr. Harris said it was not a fair analysis to suggest that hospitals overcrowding this week is predictable and could have been avoided.

He said that nurses and midwives across the country knew that significant additional bed and staff capacity was needed in hospitals to prevent overcrowding. The minister said the government is increasing the number of employees and beds.

He claimed that there were 500 more nurses working in healthcare than a year ago. However, he said there was still a lot of work to be done to achieve the required capacity. Mr. Harris added that a lot of work has been done to prepare healthcare for this winter.

He said 743 patients with flu had been hospitalized in the past 14 days, 17 people needed intensive care and 22 deaths.

Mr. Harris said the flu should not be seen as a minor condition. He said that capacity shortages in hospitals were exacerbated by “a very difficult flu season”. The minister said more than half of all healthcare workers still did not receive the flu vaccine.

He said the number of healthcare workers who received the vaccine had increased from 39 to about 45 percent. However, Mr. Harris said there was still a long way to go, “and the question is why more than half of our employees still do not get the flu shot.”

