February 11, 2020 12:37 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. – After leading South Carolina to a couple of victories over high-ranking opponents, became a senior guard Tyasha Harris and forward Aliyah Boston SEC player or newcomer of the week awarded, the league office announced today. It’s Harris’ second pick in the past three weeks and Boston’s fifth this season.

Harris scored an average of 14.0 points and 8.0 assists in the two games and scored the tenth double-double of his career on Monday night with 19 points and 11 assists against UConn No. 5/6 – and thus 67.1 percent of the Gamecocks. Offense. Continuing her championship of leading a young Gamecock team to number 1 in the national rankings, she leads the SEC in terms of templates per game (5.5) and ratio of templates to revenue (2.6), including sales-free 40 minutes against the huskies. She scored six points and six assists in the second quarter alone and had a personal 10-2 run to finish the first quarter against the Huskies and open the second. In Thursday’s game at No. 25 / – Arkansas, she had six points, five assists and four rebounds in the first half to lead the Gamecocks to a 13-point halftime advantage.

Boston scored their ninth and tenth doubles of the season, their fourth doubles of the season, last week. In her first double in a row against ranked opponents, she averaged 15.5 points and 13.5 rebounds, including 6.0 offensive rebounds per game, and blocked 4.5 shots per game. Boston dominated at No. 25 / – Arkansas and scored 10 of their 18 points against the Razorbacks after recovering on the offensive. By halftime, Boston almost reached the double-double (12 pts / 9 rebbs). Her seven blocks against the Razorbacks were just below the block record in a SEC game. Against UConn No. 5/6, Boston celebrated nine of its twelve rebounds in the first quarter, as the Gamecock defense, which included two blocks and two steals, only allowed two points in the first round in 1:16 shooting.

The # 1/2 Gamecocks will continue to play in four games against Auburn on Thursday, February 13. Drop-off at the Colonial Life Arena is set at 7 p.m. aired with the game on SEC Network.

