NORTHRIDGE >> Just a few hours after the announcement that BJ Boston and Ziaire Williams were selected by Sierra Canyon for the McDonald’s All-American Game, the Trailblazers’ star was the 7-foot-3 center Harold Yu on Thursday evening.

Boston and Williams acted as such, scoring 20 and 19 points, respectively, but Yu’s game was instrumental in helping Sierra Canyon win the Gold Coast League against Windward 71-68.

“When the team searches for me and I’m done, they trust me more,” said Yu. “That feels good.”

Yu scored 17 points, caught a large rebound, and threw two free throws in the waning minutes to secure victory at Cal State Northridge.

Windward is expected to be the toughest opponent of the trail blazer. Victory therefore makes it likely that Sierra Canyon will be crowned champions for the seventh time in a row. It was also the 52nd consecutive win in the Sierra Canyon league.

Yu enrolled in the Sierra Canyon after moving from China last year and the game was quick for the newcomer last season, but now things are going really well.

“I adjust to the pace of the game,” he said.

Interestingly, the game wasn’t sold out. Sierra Canyon recently played in front of a large audience at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts and attracted up to 17,000 fans as they played in Minnesota, Texas and Ohio this season.

Senior Devin Tillis, a recently approved UNLV, scored 27 points for the Wildcats and had several major games in the fourth quarter. His two-minute lead threes reduced Sierra Canyon’s lead to 64-62, but it was as close as the Wildcats would manage.

Yu’s free throws made it 70-65 before Williams shared two free throws and Tillis hit a 3-pointer when the buzzer sounded, but it didn’t matter.

All-American feeling

Boston and Williams were treated on Thursday afternoon when they learned that they had been selected for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

The five-star recruits were modest in their selection.

“I’ve been dreaming of that since I was a little kid,” said Boston.

Ziaire followed: “All the hard work was worth it. Personally, I just kept playing and when the choice came, it came. ”

It is the first time in San Fernando Valley history that two high school players from the same team have been selected for the game.

