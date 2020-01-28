advertisement

Members of the East Africa Subcommittee decided that by early March 2020, East Africa should have harmonized equipment standards for oil and gas (PHOTO / with the permission)

KAMPALA – The members of the East African Subcommittee (EASC / TC 038) constituting the delegates of the EAC member states have set strict standards for those involved in the oil and gas sector with which they must be respected.

The five-day meeting to discuss technical comments generated in five draft petroleum value chain standards in the EAC partner states began on Monday, January 27, 2020.

According to the acting executive director of the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS), John Baptist Onyango, competition around the world in oil and gas market setting standards is essential for competitiveness.

“Standards are meant to be catalysts, they are meant to be facilitators of trade, so we say that oil and gas is a very important trade, so we cannot afford to enter this trade without standards which guide, “he said.

“It is essential that we have these standards in place, as you all know, we are preparing to start exploiting the oil and gas sector in Uganda and in the region of East Africa as a whole” said David Livingstone Ebiru, deputy director of UNBS. in charge of financial management and services.

Bonifance Onyango, standards manager at the Kenya Bureau Standards, said that without the standards, the EAC’s oil and gas sector could be at risk.

“When we tamper with fuel in one partner state and then want to transport it to another, you see the impact because you will get goods that are not fit for use. And they will destroy all the machines that will use this fuel, ”said Onyago.

By the beginning of March 2020, East Africa should have harmonized the standards for oil and gas equipment resulting from a process.

The discussions aim to harmonize the five draft equipment standards for petroleum, petrochemicals and natural gas in order to develop final standards that can be understood by all end users in the EAC member states.

Once approved, the standards developed will ensure compliance in the oil value chain, thereby facilitating trade across the East African region.

The draft standards include:

DEAS 976: 2019, The petroleum industry – Storage and distribution of petroleum products in bulk installations above ground

DEAS 977: 2019, The Petroleum Industry – Installation of underground storage tanks, pumps / distributors and piping in service stations and consumer facilities – Code of Practice

DEAS 978: 2019, Storage and handling of liquid fuel – Large consumption facilities – Code of practice

DEAS 979: 2019, Tank trucks for petroleum-based flammable liquids – Specifications

DEAS 980: 2019, Petroleum facilities – Retail and consumer outlets – classification

