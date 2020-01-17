advertisement

Police FC have won all three of their second round games. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Police FC 1-0 Kyetume FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 17-01-2020

LUGOGO – Substitute Harman Wasswa scored a penalty to help Police FC beat Kyetume 1-0 in the Ugandan Premier League game played on Friday afternoon.

advertisement

The former KCCA FC striker had previously replaced Pius Kaggwa before the second half before plunging the winner into stoppage time after being fouled by Stephen Kagoda.

It was a goal that made Kyetume FC coach Jackson Mayanja furious, blaming referee Robert Doney for the loss.

“It is a pity that Ugandan football still has such referees,” said Mayanja after the final whistle.

“He (Doney) was a partisan and everyone could see that he wanted the police to win and ultimately he imposed a penalty that was not.”

The disputed penalty was due to the fact that Kagoda appeared to have fouled Wasswa who was attempting to bump into an Odong through the ball.

There was contact between the two players but what Mayanja disputes is where it was (contact).

“Obviously, the contact is off the beaten track, but since we still have partial referees, he points his finger and we lose the match,” said Mayanja.

The victory is the third consecutive Police win after defeating Wakiso Giants FC and Express FC previously.

The Cops are now 9th with 21 points in 18 games.

Police a shadow of their usual self but get the job done

Police FC entered the game on the back of a 6-1 pounding from Express FC.

With just one day between the two games, the Cops looked like a shadow on the side that was in song on Wednesday.

They did, however, create two good chances early in the first half, but Kaggwa failed to beat Joel Mutakubwa in a head-to-head, twice in four minutes.

In the second half, they looked better and created more chances.

Mutakubwa spread to prevent Samson Kigozi from finishing the match.

Moments later, the hitchhiker was on hand to face Arafat Ggaliwango’s ferocious conduct.

With increasing pressure, the Slaughters were forced to back away and the police continued to press for the winner.

After Katongole made a corner from Odong, Wasswa failed to score when his head bounced off the crossbar and the next two rebounds were wiped from the line by Steven Sande.

The police appeared to be approaching, and moments later, Mutakubwa miraculously recovered to deny Ocen after the guardian made a meal of the Odong Cross.

In the third minute of overtime, relentless pressure finally said.

Odong sent Wasswa on his way and the attacker was struck by Kagoda, leaving referee Robert Doney with no option but to score the point.

Wasswa, who was playing his first game since joining the Cops this month, stood up and scored what would prove to be the winning goal.

Kyetume avoids Express fate but ends up losing

Having heard of the latest police result when the cops humiliated the Express 6-1 Kyetume, they must have been careful when they went to Lugogo.

From the plateau, they seemed satisfied to come away with a point while they kept the numbers behind the ball and in defense.

Despite the caution, they created their own chances.

Jonathan Mugabi saw an effort blocked by Henry Katongole before the former SC Villa defender overturned a layoff from Bensom Tahomera.

At the start of the second half, Tahomera took a wide free kick before Julius Lule forced Mutebi twice to take a dive.

Late in the competition, Bashir Wadawa connected perfectly with the center of his compatriot Noel Nasasira before forcing Davis Mutebi to a stop with his fingertips.

After defending for most of the second half, the Kyetume players seemed tired towards the end.

In the 3rd of the additional four minutes, Kagoda was beaten for rhythm and strength by Wasswa before the former committed the foul which resulted in the converted penalty from the latter.

It’s a terrible loss for Kyetume FC, which has not won any of its last six games.

He leaves them in 13th place with 17 points in 18 games.

How the two teams started

Police FC

Davis Mutebi, Dennis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Joseph Sentume, Pius Kaggwa, Ben Ocen, Samuel Kayongo, Henry Katongole, Samson Kigozi, Fahad Kizito, Derrick Kakooza.

Kyetume FC

Joel Mutakubwa, Tahomera Benon, Mutyaba Samson, Kagoda Stephen, Julius Lule, Deo Isejja, Mugabi Jonathan, Obua Emmanuel, Ssentongo Robert, Ange Fahe Michael Guel, Sande Steven.

comments

advertisement