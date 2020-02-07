advertisement

Harley Quinn believes Bern or that is what Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) would make you believe.

Faced with various people trying to kill them and collect a bounty in the film, the picture periodically freezes when Harley ID’s attacker attacks – or tries – and reveals or derives from it what the person has against them ,

Brought to Black Mask, she goes through a number of reasons why he hates her. They will blink and forget most of them, but it’s hard to miss.

Her countdown of possible reasons and motivations for Roman Sionis’ anger stops and appears to be on Voted for Bernie, suggesting Harley is either a democrat or a radically independent socialist.

It can also prove that Sionis is either a Republican – as the filmmakers define it – or a Hillary supporter. BOP does not take a position on this.

Thanks to this type of Easter egg, some of them are hung on the socialist senator existing in the DC Extended Universe (apparently a big deal).

Director Cathy Yan told TheWrap that the humorous reference to Sanders would be included in her film, and tipped her hat on screenwriter Christina Hodson, who came up with the idea:

“We only got different complaints with the complaints, and I would come up with a few ideas, and Christina Hodson would come up with some ideas. I think the Bernie thing, I will fully honor Christina on this point.” And we all just giggled about it, so we thought, why not? And I think tonally and stylistically this is a film that can afford it and a little bit of self-confidence – or a lot of self-confidence, I should say. And not many films make a Bernie joke, so let’s do it. “

Star Margot Robbie told CinemaBlend that she should remind director Cathy Yan not to make Harley look like a heroine.

Robbie said: “We wanted to see the real side of her. But I think Cathy loved the vulnerable, funny and cute version of Harley and I kept saying, “She’s still a bad person. She can’t be good. She’s a shitty person.” (Laughs) We can do not forget.”

Does that mean that choosing Bernie Sanders is another of her nasty touches? You have to ask yourself.

Birds of Prey is out now. Publication in an election year is remarkable if it really means something.

