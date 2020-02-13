The entertaining e-ride by Margot Robbie and a team of women had positive reviews and previews before it hit the cinemas.

When a studio lights up a comic spin-off in green, it’s usually as close to security as possible. Even Todd Phillips’ risky R-rated origin myth “Joker” with Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix as a mentally ill agent of chaos became a worldwide home run of $ 1 billion.

And then there’s the film that was formerly known as “Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)”, a title that distanced itself from the DC film in which Margot Robbie was introduced as Quinn, 2016 blockbuster “Suicide Squad” ($ 746 million worldwide, with a new start by James Gunn for 2021).

Birds of Prey opened last weekend at $ 33.3 million, well below box office expectations of $ 45-55 million, based on preview tests (88% in the top two Boxing for women, 86% under 30 years). optimistic fan boy and media reactions and (clearly inflated) tracking ahead. The film has now been hastily renamed “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” in the hope that the clearer title and its improved search engine optimization mean a healthier gross.

And “Birds of Prey” (rightly) received much better reviews than its predecessor. David Ayers PG-13 “Suicide Squad” was a series of violent, percussive action scenes with predictable and often nonsensical chaos. This film was critical evidence that opened at $ 134 million, and when the pink-and-blue roller skate Harley Quinn Quinn, Robbie became a global movie star.

“Birds of Prey” was written, directed and produced by women (including Robbie) and is coherent and visually entertaining. Robbie is a talented action comedian with danger in his veins. Here’s how this action-comedy that empowers women got so good but failed at the box office.

1. Margot Robbie wanted “Birds of Prey” to be rated R.

It is crucial. The actress developed the script with the writer Christina Hodson (“Batgirl”) and finally the in-house producer Sue Kroll, the former marketing director of Warners. From their first meeting, Robbie and Hodson pursued an unrestricted Gotham with Quinn in the center. They searched the DC library, recorded stacks of comics, and wrote each other’s favorite stories and chalkboards. Their last shot was inspired by “Trainspotting” and “True Romance” and they set up the studio in 2015 before “Suicide Squad” was finished.

“You made us go pretty far,” said Hodson. “Harley Quinn as a narrator and mouthpiece, the lens for the whole story, gives you the crazy, funny and trendy tone. We see her alone, not in the shadow of Joker, her emancipation, find her own voice and her own two feet on which to stand. It’s different from everyone else we’ve seen on the screen. “

Robbie persuaded the studio to play street games with an unleashed potty-mouthed Harley Quinn, drug abuse, and overwhelming violence in a local Gotham story. Warner resisted; Conventional findings show that despite R-rated Marvel hits like “Deadpool”, most comic films with a PG rating reach a wider audience. Nevertheless, the studio agreed to create its first R-rated DCEU film.

The opening statistics show a gap between tracking and actual presence. This suggests what marketing gurus call “lack of urgency”. The truth is that many teenagers under the age of 17 wanted to see the film and their parents would not allow it. According to Cinemascore, younger people liked the film the most. So the R-rating lost many paying customers to the film. Still, that doesn’t explain the entire gap.

2. The studio did not allow Birds of Prey to ride on the back of Suicide Squad.

While “Birds of Prey” follows a key character in “Suicide Squad” and plays after the first film, the studio did not market it as a sequel, but as an independent spin-off, similar to “Joker”. “They are two separate stories.” said Kroll. “Both are part of the complex and diverse DC world.”

Warners didn’t put Harley Quinn in the title, however. After the gentle opening, the studio quickly changed to rename the film “Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey”.

“I don’t think people didn’t know Harley Quinn was in Birds of Prey,” said Warner marketing director Blair Rich. “It is represented in all media from January to the opening.”

3. The studio leaned against women in front of and behind the camera.

After the success of Patty Jenkins’ blockbuster “Wonder Woman” (a sequel is planned for June 5), Warners was open to Robbie, who wanted to hire a director. “Everyone in the company thought it was a great idea,” said Kroll, “to shoot a girl-run film with a director that is run by women.”

Robbie and Kroll were most impressed by Chinese-American business and film school graduate Cathy Yan, a journalist and filmmaker who had caused a sensation at festivals with two short films and at Sundance 2018 with her first feature film “Dead Pigs” (visual) Ensemble of family drama and social satire shot in three languages ​​about a mysterious wave of livestock deaths in China. (Variety described it as “a sprawling, bouncy, light-hearted debut.”) CAA signed Yan and took her to the studio to present her version of Dodson’s screenplay to producers Robbie, Kroll and Bryan Unkeless along with Warners’ president of DC-. Based on film production, Walter Hamada.

“I was scared,” Yan said in a phone interview. “That a strange little Chinese-language film I made has ever managed to overlap with a superhero film? It was already there. (Robbie and Dodson) were able to write another script and took risks. “Her pitch included” the rebellious nature of this script, the film I would like to make without holding back. This allowed us to be on the same page early. “

“The script worked on so many levels,” said Yan. “It’s a fun, wild, crazy ride on the surface. It’s also this character study about Harley: finding yourself who she is when she’s no longer Joker’s friend. She has to make decisions, she comes clear as an antihero, saves her soul and redeems in the eyes of this child. “

Kroll was sold by the ambitious “Dead Pigs”, which were “a creative venture, a complicated narrative, filming in China”, and their presentation of the “Birds of Prey” world of how women would look like sound, music and color. “

Soon Yan was the second woman and the first Asian woman to make a DC film. She has cast a remarkably diverse ensemble, from Rosie Perez (Detective Renee Montoya), who was younger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hunter), Jurnee Smollet-Bell (Black Canary), and Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain) to Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina as crime lord Roman Sionis / Black Mask and his hatchet Victor Zsasz.

Yan welcomed a double #MeToo narrative of “women who are stronger together than apart,” both in the film and behind the scenes, she said. Their references range from “A Clockwork Orange” and “Pulp Fiction” in their treatment of violence and “The Professional” in his presentation gangster New York in the 1970s to anarchic delight in competitive female friendship and “strangely raw female humor” , in “bridesmaids”.

Warner Bros.

3. The film was shot in Los Angeles on a modest budget.

It is risky to record films that have to fit in the DCEU canon. Yan applied her discipline from shooting on a budget to pre-planning on a larger scale with a budget of $ 82 million (less than half of Suicide Squad’s $ 175 million). Yan had to learn how to use storyboards, which she sees as a crucial “communication device”, especially in an action-packed VFX environment.

One of the challenges was to shoot Gotham in the Los Angeles Toy District. “It forced us to rethink Gotham and do it differently from Harley’s point of view,” she said, “with a raging color palette, a less boring version of the world.”

In every way, Yan did a great job directing this film. It is kinetic, surprising and fun when the gang of women strikes back their impressive enemies again and again individually and together. Robbie is hilarious, evil, and charming; They root so that they can find their inner man.

4. Reshoots were always planned.

Reshoots were integrated into the production plan. “We added more action than we leaned into what worked,” said Yan. “The difference between this and ‘Dead Pigs’ that I worked on in my living room, hoping and praying that someone would take care of the movie or watch it at all, is that so many people are invested in the movie : the studio, Margot, the producers, the creative team, also the fans. They took care of it, they loved Harley, it’s the first time that Huntress can be seen on the big screen. I felt the responsibility to have to satisfy stakeholders. “

5. Previews informed the editing.

Of course, the studio wants to pay back its investment, so Yan felt the pressure. The director had never done a research preview with credentials before. “It took some getting used to,” she said. “It was good to see it with an audience in a dark room with a real screen and sound to feel the reaction.”

6. Marketing was originally aimed at women.

Given the female-dominated cast, the Birds of Prey marketing campaign focused more on women than Suicide Squad, but the studio also brought the film to men. In fact, they got it: the film attracted 53% men.

“Ideally, I hoped the film wouldn’t alienate the other half,” said Yan. “It had to be fun and fun for everyone. I don’t think we were too vicious or antagonistic or aggressive in any way. We don’t want it to be alienated. that does not serve us. “

If the opening weekend was about urgency, they now have to see if word of mouth gets two more people to the cinemas in the week. It is difficult for a film to recover when it has negative box office reports. Reports of a cash flop may be premature. If Birds of Prey succeeds in raising $ 300 million worldwide, it will be in the black. So far, it has been $ 88 million.

