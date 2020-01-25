advertisement

The organizers of Angus’ largest annual free event say they are determined to make sure it stays that way for its five-digit crowds.

The team behind Brechin’s Harley Davidson in the City festival is well advanced with plans for the two-day event in early July, with the goal of breaking the attendance record of 800 riders last year .

The Thunder Run makes its way along River Street.

Spectators peaked at around 18,000 two years ago for the celebration that marks Davidson’s connection to the region through the family who migrated from a cottage on the outskirts of Brechin in the United States in the 1800s , before leading the foundation of the famous brand.

A town hall meeting at Brechin City will serve as a rallying call for volunteers to help make the show a success this summer and to define changes that will include a new starting point for the famous Thunder Run of the event.

Hundreds of bikers have traditionally been evicted from Brechin Castle, but the Earl of Dalhousie’s home went on the market last year and the festival will focus on Brechin River Street.

Festival group Bill Sturrock said, “We moved the main festival to River Street in 2019 and the Saturday Thunder Run will depart from there for the first time this year.

“The camping area is there and we are confident that it will work well by having everything in one place.

“The festival continues to grow and bring benefits to Brechin and Angus, run by the community for the community.

“We are fully aware that the festival is a disadvantage for residents of River Street and the surrounding area and we are doing our best to mitigate the disruption it causes.

“The feedback we have received from the residents of River Street has been very positive and encouraging, many sitting at their front door and hosting their own party while listening to the music that is again relayed along River Street from the main stage.

“Staging Harley Davidson in the city is a major undertaking and it costs every year to make it work, but we are trying to keep it a free event for thousands of people in Angus.”

He added: “We want to educate everyone about what it takes to organize a festival of this magnitude in terms of traffic and crown management, medical plans, security, major incident plans and emergency plans, etc.

“The town hall meeting to be held Sunday at City Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. will give everyone the opportunity to learn about the plans for 2020 and express their concerns.

“We are also looking for volunteers, including people with specific skills such as first aid and working at heights, and hope they can come to the meeting.”

