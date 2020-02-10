advertisement

In the third round of the Cairns Cup, the Indian Dronavalli Harika prevailed against the former world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk.

Meanwhile, Koneru Humpy, the other Indian in the fight for the 10-player tournament, moved out of China with reigning world champion Ju Wenjun late Sunday in 22 moves to improve her record to 1.5 points.

Harika, who is unbeaten after three rounds, took second place with two points together with former world champion Mariya Muzychuk (Ukraine) and Katernya Lagno (Russia).

Georgia’s Nana Dzagnidze defeated the American Carissa Yip in 55 moves with white stones, thus overcoming a stubborn challenge of the youngster. After three rounds she leads the field with 2.5 points.

Defending champion Valentina Gunina defeated Irina Krush and won the tournament for the first time.

Harika, who finished ninth in the last FIDE leaderboard after a tie in the first two rounds, played black against Kosteniuk in a Spanish opening game and took the chance in the middle when the Russian made some mistakes. She won in 57 moves.

The current world speed champion Humpy, who suffered a defeat against Muzychuk in the second round, played it safe against her Chinese opponent and signed the peace treaty in 22 moves.

In the fourth round, Harika meets American Irina Krush, while Humpy, number three in the world, takes on Lagno.

Results: Round 3:

Nana Dzagnidze (2.5) beat Carissa Yip (0), Koneru Humpy (1.5) against Ju Wenjun (1.5), Dronavalli Harika (2) against Alexandra Kosteniuk (1.5), Valentina Gunia (1 ) against Irina Krush (1) and Katernya Lagno through (2) drew with Mariya Muzychuk (2).

