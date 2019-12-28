LUGNN – Prime Minister of
India’s Uttar Pradesh state has disputed the allegations by rights
groups of police abuses during protests against a young woman
the law of citizenship, crediting his harsh attitude by restoring calm
in the street.
The northern state has seen the most violent riots over
The law of citizenship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who activists
say it is discriminatory against the Muslim community, which it does
up to about 14% of India’s population.
Of at least 25 people who have been killed since this year
protests started this month, 19 were in Uttar Pradesh (UP),
The most populous state of India.
Clashes in the state appear to have eased in the past
however, weeks, though small-scale demonstrations are still
developing.
Chief Minister of State, Yogi Adityanath, a strict line
The Hindu priest belonging to the Hindu-nationalist Hindu party of Modi, said
his tough policies had put an end to the trouble.
“The rebel rido is in shock. Any worries are surprised.
Seeing the rigor of the Yogi government, everyone is
silent, ”one of Adityanath’s verified official accounts
Twitter said late Friday.
“Do whatever you want, but the damages will be paid for
those who cause harm, “she added.
Last week, his government said it was seeking millions
rupees from more than 200 people, threatening to seize them
their property to pay for the damage during the protests.
Rights groups have decreed what they say to be massive
prohibitions and excessive force in the state, where officers have
arrested more than 1,000 people.
Citizenship legislation makes it easier for its members
religious minorities from India’s Muslim-majority neighbors –
Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – who settled in India
before 2015 you obtain citizenship but do not offer the same
concession to Muslims.
Critics say the law – and plans for national citizenship
register – discriminate and attack Muslims
secular constitution by Modi government.
The government has said no citizens will be affected and
there are no contingency plans for a registry.
But a video circulating on social media is likely to have
constitutes the concerns of those concerned about the plight of
Muslims. She shows a senior UP police officer telling one
demonstrators of “go to Pakistan if you don’t want to live here”.
The official, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, told Reuters that some
protesters had chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.
“It is in this situation I told them to go to Pakistan,” he said
said Saturday.
Officials from the opposition Congress party were all set for him
lead protests Saturday with the motto “Save
Constitution — Save India. “
“They can punish us, throw us in jail, demanding our property
but they will not be able to stop us from continuing
protest, “said Akhilesh Tomar, a student activist who has joined
with Congress to coordinate protests at four
The districts with the predominance of UP Muslims.
Protests were also planned in the northeastern state of
Assam, where migration has long been an exciting political issue,
with protesters expecting increased turnout in smaller towns.
Meanwhile, Hindu activists affiliated with Modi’s party were
conducting seminars in slums in an effort to facilitate the public
resentment.
“We have to explain the facts to the common people who they are
being defrauded against the law by the opposition, ”Ram Naresh said
Tanwar, a member of a group called the Hindu Jagran Summit, or
Hindu Awareness Committee, in New Delhi.
(Additional reporting by Rupam Jain in Mumbai, Zarir Hussain in
Guwahati, Amit Dave in Ahmedabad
Writing by Rupam Jain
Editing by Alexandra Ulmer, Robert Birsel)