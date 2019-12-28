advertisement

LUGNN – Prime Minister of

India’s Uttar Pradesh state has disputed the allegations by rights

groups of police abuses during protests against a young woman

the law of citizenship, crediting his harsh attitude by restoring calm

in the street.

The northern state has seen the most violent riots over

The law of citizenship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who activists

say it is discriminatory against the Muslim community, which it does

up to about 14% of India’s population.

Of at least 25 people who have been killed since this year

protests started this month, 19 were in Uttar Pradesh (UP),

The most populous state of India.

Clashes in the state appear to have eased in the past

however, weeks, though small-scale demonstrations are still

developing.

Chief Minister of State, Yogi Adityanath, a strict line

The Hindu priest belonging to the Hindu-nationalist Hindu party of Modi, said

his tough policies had put an end to the trouble.

“The rebel rido is in shock. Any worries are surprised.

Seeing the rigor of the Yogi government, everyone is

silent, ”one of Adityanath’s verified official accounts

Twitter said late Friday.

“Do whatever you want, but the damages will be paid for

those who cause harm, “she added.

Last week, his government said it was seeking millions

rupees from more than 200 people, threatening to seize them

their property to pay for the damage during the protests.

Rights groups have decreed what they say to be massive

prohibitions and excessive force in the state, where officers have

arrested more than 1,000 people.

Citizenship legislation makes it easier for its members

religious minorities from India’s Muslim-majority neighbors –

Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan – who settled in India

before 2015 you obtain citizenship but do not offer the same

concession to Muslims.

Critics say the law – and plans for national citizenship

register – discriminate and attack Muslims

secular constitution by Modi government.

The government has said no citizens will be affected and

there are no contingency plans for a registry.

But a video circulating on social media is likely to have

constitutes the concerns of those concerned about the plight of

Muslims. She shows a senior UP police officer telling one

demonstrators of “go to Pakistan if you don’t want to live here”.

The official, Akhilesh Narayan Singh, told Reuters that some

protesters had chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.

“It is in this situation I told them to go to Pakistan,” he said

said Saturday.

Officials from the opposition Congress party were all set for him

lead protests Saturday with the motto “Save

Constitution — Save India. “

“They can punish us, throw us in jail, demanding our property

but they will not be able to stop us from continuing

protest, “said Akhilesh Tomar, a student activist who has joined

with Congress to coordinate protests at four

The districts with the predominance of UP Muslims.

Protests were also planned in the northeastern state of

Assam, where migration has long been an exciting political issue,

with protesters expecting increased turnout in smaller towns.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists affiliated with Modi’s party were

conducting seminars in slums in an effort to facilitate the public

resentment.

“We have to explain the facts to the common people who they are

being defrauded against the law by the opposition, ”Ram Naresh said

Tanwar, a member of a group called the Hindu Jagran Summit, or

Hindu Awareness Committee, in New Delhi.

