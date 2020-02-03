advertisement

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan has advice for all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was excluded from the Indian test squad for the two-game series against New Zealand.

“He should take the time to come back, 120 percent. If someone is injured, it’s not about coming back. It’s about how you come back. You have to be patient through this process and listen to the team that is there. ” You in terms of support staff, ”said Zaheer, Mumbai Indian cricket director, on the sidelines of MI Junior’s cricket program.

“It’s sometimes frustrating when you’re not in the game, but it is very important to be patient and do the right things and only control the things that you have under control. It’s about listening to your body, coming 100 percent and making sure you’ve checked all the boxes, ”he added.

advertisement

When Hardik is out of action, an injury even excluded Ishant Sharma from the test series against New Zealand.

However, Zaheer is thrilled with the pool of talents who have ensured that the absence of Ishant or Hardik is not very noticeable.

“It’s about putting together a team there, and that’s the strength that this Indian team currently has. The strength of a team is also determined by the strength of the bank. We’re in a better position right now where we have a great talent of players, which is excellent. The roles are shared by different people, ”he said.

On Sunday, India beat New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series and Zaheer believes the home team will find it difficult in the upcoming ODI and test series as well.

“I expect things to get better. New Zealand had a really tough time and they tried to find the answers to beat this Indian team but a 5-0 win is a huge success, ”he said.

“It will definitely be a tough series for New Zealand. India is about maintaining that momentum and maintaining the confidence of winning the series,” said former Pace Ace.

The three-game ODI series begins Wednesday in Hamilton.

advertisement