Hardik Pandya will return after a four-month injury break. The national selection committee, headed by M.S.K. Prasad will announce the squad for the five T20Is, three ODIs and two tests to be played in New Zealand from January 24th.

The all-rounder, who has recovered from a back operation, is together with the Indian A team in New Zealand for a shadow tour. Pandya is part of the India A Limited Overs team for the series ending on January 26th.

If the Baroda bomber proves its worth in the two warm-up games for India A on January 17th and 19th, they may be asked to join the India Camp for the serial opening battle on January 24th.

The inclusion of Pandya will not affect Shivam Dube’s chances in the T20 squad, since the all-rounder from Mumbai has used his limited possibilities wisely. Pandya will replace one of the four spinners that were in the Indian series squad against Sri Lanka on Friday.

In addition to Pandya, Rohit Sharma, the vice captain of the white ball, will be back in profit after a break for the series in Sri Lanka. It will be interesting to see whether Sanju Samson is out or the selection announces a team of 16 with a view to the T20 World Championship in October and November.

Saha-Pant puzzles

The two-test series, which starts on February 21, becomes part of the World Test Championship. It will be interesting to see if the selectors keep both wicket keepers for the series. After Wriddhiman Saha recovered from several injuries, the veteran was preferred for the home run with five tests 2019 Rishabh Pant.

Although Saha has founded the trust placed in him, a school of thought in the selection committee and in team management believes that Pant must continue to tour overseas for his more than handy batting. Prasad and Co. will have the task of finalizing the combination.

Apart from the confusion of the wicketkeeping players, it will also be difficult for the selection players to finalize the back-up opener for Rohit and Mayank Agarwal’s determined combination. K. L. Rahul, who has performed well in all formats, is the leader that outshines Shubman Gill, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Prithvi Shaw.

Although the top 4 pilots choose themselves, it is by no means a matter of course that all three spinners of the Indian squad for the series against Bangladesh – R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav – are tempted to fly to New Zealand as an additional pacemaker move in.

Jadhav doubtful for ODIs

As for the ODI series, which lies between the T20Is and the tests, the selectors have to decide whether to adhere to Kedar Jadhav. Since the Maharashtra batsman is unlikely to last until the 2023 World Cup, voters may choose to look beyond him and try either Ajinkya Rahane or Suryakumar Yadav instead.

Women’s squad for ICC WT20 on Sunday

Two days after completing the Women’s’s Challengers Series, the national women’s selection committee will meet on Sunday to finalize India’s squad for the T20 Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia from February 21st to March 8th.

