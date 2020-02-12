The Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, had a productive network session here at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on Wednesday.

Pandya was confronted with a throw in the nets and mainly played with a straight stick. It is not yet clear whether he will make a comeback in the South African ODIs or in the IPL next month.

Earlier this month, Pandya was excluded from the upcoming test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness.

The decision was made after 26-year-old spine surgeon James Allibone consulted in the UK.

Pandya underwent successful surgery last October to treat an acute lower back injury. Since then she has not been active.

Most recently, he played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa and participated in the third game in Bengaluru. He hasn’t played a test cricket since Southampton’s England game in September 2018.

The back problem had kept him in and out of the national team since mid-2018.

Pandya returned from surgery and was excluded from the India A team’s New Zealand tour last month after failing the mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai. The selectors had selected him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji Trophy games.

The all-rounder had participated in a training session with the Indian team in Mumbai last month before an ODI against Australia.

Pandya’s fitness is important to India’s T20 World Cup plans as its medium-speed bowling and explosive hitting give the team the balance they need.