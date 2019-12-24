advertisement

James Harden scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook added 29 to help the Houston Rockets post a 113-104 victory over the Sacramento Kings host on Monday night.

Clint Capela recorded 15 points and 14 rebounds after Houston won its fourth straight game. Danuel House Jr. added 14 points and PJ Tucker collected 11 rebounds.

Harden made four 3-pointers and added five rebounds and five assists. Westbrook drained three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets, who shot 44.8 percent from the field, including 15 of 39 from the 3-point range.

De’Aaron Fox scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth season and added nine season rebounds to go with six assists. But he was only 4 of 9 from the free throw line after the Kings lost their fourth straight contest.

Richaun Holmes recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds, and Trevor Ariza also scored 12 for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III had 11 points, while Nemanja Bjelica and Buddy Hield each scored 10 points.

The Kings tied for 46.6 percent of their shots and were 7 of 30 from behind the arc.

Houston led by eight points in the first half before recording the first eight of the third quarter to open the 73-57 lead.

The Rockets extended their lead to 25 when Harden drained a 3-pointer to make it 86-61 with 4:55 left.

The score was 97-79 entering the final stanza, and Houston’s Ben McLemore dropped a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the quarter. But the Rockets missed the next 10 field attempts to help the Kings get back into the game.

Sacramento initially broke for 13 consecutive points with Bjelica and Fox catching the ball with quick breaks to cut the deficit to 100-92 with 7:30 left.

Harden made two free throws with 6:41 left to steadily slow down the Sacramento charge.

The Kings moved within six before Capela hit two free throws and Westbrook drained a 3-pointer – Houston’s first field goal at 7:27 – as the Rockets increased their lead to 107-96 with 4:13 remaining.

Harden drained a 3-pointer with 2:32 left to make it back an 11-point margin and Houston closed it out.

Harden scored 18 points in the first half while the Rockets led 65-57 at the break.

