advertisement

James Harden gave up 44 points and 10 rebounds and the Houston Rockets host survived the 3-point shootout in their 108-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

The win allowed Houston to dance from an ugly loss to Golden State at Christmas.

Harden’s catcher with 6:51 left to play pushed Houston ahead to stay at 93-92, and his 3-pointer after the break with 42.9 seconds left extended the lead to 107-98 and erased all doubt.

advertisement

Russell Westbrook added 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists prior to his ejection within the last minute. Austin Rivers tallied 14 points from the bench in the 4-for-9 3-pointer. But Houston shot only 13 of 42 from the deep, surrounding battles that enabled Brooklyn to stay close.

Spencer Dinwiddie opened five nets in double-figures with 17 points while adding a game-high 11 assists. Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen scored 16 percent for the Nets, who shot 40.2 percent.

As all five starters watched from the bench, the Networks created a dense 14-0 squad that overlaps the last two periods.

Theo Pinson, who did not play in the first half, was the lynchpin, scoring 11 points during a stretch that saw Brooklyn slide to a 88-72 deficit in the 92-91 lead. The Rockets went nearly seven minutes without a field goal during this miserable offensive stretch.

But when they needed stretch offense, Harden was able to provide.

Harden and Westbrook combined for the opening 37 points for the Rockets, with Westbrook starting 5 of 6 from the floor before Harden scored 17 points in a row.

Houston extended a two-point lead to a 35-18 lead when Harden stopped his individual run with a free kick at the 2:36 mark of the first quarter. It wasn’t until Isaiah Hartenstein converted a scheme with 1:34 left in the opening period that anyone other than Harden or Westbrook scored for the Rockets.

Brooklyn was quick to erase much of the Rockets’ 22-point advantage, entering the second, taking full advantage as Harden landed.

Westbrook closed the first half 4-for-14 after its scrappy start, and the Nets got engaged in the Rockets’ porous defense, shooting 13 of 27 in the second as they posted 18 points in the paint. After producing 23 points in the first quarter, Harden did not score again until his finger rolled with 1:12 remaining in the first half extending the lead to 61-52.

– Starting the media level

advertisement