advertisement

James Harden finished off a triple-double assist with 40 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 117-109, back and forth Sunday’s first victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, drilling 7 of 15 3-point attempts to hold the Rockets wide while Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon and Austin Rivers shot a combined 2 from 15 deep. Harden sandwiched a pair of moving sets around two free throws in the fourth quarter to extend Houston’s lead to 110-103 and keep the Pelicans at bay.

New Orleans finished with a 63-43 advantage on the glass, but was stripped of 23 laps that Houston converted to 29 points. The Five Pelicans posted double-digit rebounds: Brandon Ingram (12), Derrick Favors and Lonzo Ball (11 each), and Zion Williamson and Josh Hart (10 each).

advertisement

Ingram led the Pelicans with 28 points while Williamson added 21 and Hart 16. Westbrook and backup Ben McLemore each scored 22 points to help Harden in the scoring load while Danuel House Jr. posted a double-12 with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

There were 14 links and 10 lead changes. No team held a double-digit advantage.

The first half came down to the Pelicans ’dominance in the glass and the lack of ball security.

Harden posted 14 first-quarter points. He scored 12 of the Rockets’ 14 points over a period of time, contributing two 3s performances and two three-pointers. But it wasn’t until McLemore followed a corner of Thabo Sefolosha 3 with a 3-pointer of his own that Houston made a tie at 28, and when McLemore added a 44.8-second left-handed scheme, the Rockets held a 30-28 lead in the quarter. second.

Houston scored 13 points from the first 10 fourth-half laps by the Pelicans. New Orleans did a superior job of minimizing errors in the second quarter (four laps) however retained their authority in the glass, covering the first half with a plus-21 rebounding advantage. The Pelicans grabbed 11 offensive boards, four from Williamson, before the interception, and their 15 second-chance points came largely on the brink, contributing to their 51.1 percent shooting from the half.

Williamson had 15 points at the break. Ingram scored 16 points in the third period as the Pelicans briefly seized control. His 3-pointer with 7:19 left gave the Pelicans a 75-72 lead, but when McLemore went down with two free throws with 0.8 seconds on the frame, New Orleans’ lead was 93-92 entering the fourth quarter. fourth.

– Starting the media level

advertisement