HOUSTON – James Harden didn’t have much to say after going over 20,000 points on Saturday’s Houston blowout win over Minnesota.

“It’s obviously a great achievement,” he said. “I have a bigger picture and bigger goals, but it’s pretty cool.”

Teammate and longtime friend Russell Westbrook, who also played in the game when Harden scored the first points of his NBA career, was far more effective in commenting on the milestone.

“Being able to do this at a very, very high level is not something we take for granted,” said Westbrook. “Growing up in LA and seeing him evolve for me over the years is just a blessing to be seen as his friend and I’m really happy for him.”

Harden scored 32 points in three quarters to help the Rockets win 139-109.

Houston led most of the game with double-digit numbers and used a giant run in the third quarter to get the game out of reach and get back on its feet after a one-sided loss to Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Harden, who had 12 rebounds and eight assists, is the 45th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points and the seventh youngest. He started the game 10 points away and reached the milestone appropriately, backtracking with 3 pointers in the middle of the second quarter.

The public address spokesman simply said 20,000 after Harden fired the shot before playing a video during the next timeout to mark the occasion. The video showed how he made his first points in the NBA with the Thunder, then made a free throw that gave him 10,000 points and a repeat of the 3 that got him 20,000 points.

He got the ball on Saturday and gave it to his mother.

“She has everything,” said Harden. “Every goal and every achievement that I have has them. I gave it to her and she will keep it in a safe place. “

Even without Clint Capela, the Rockets lost starter colleague P.J. at the beginning of the first quarter due to an injury to the heel. Tucker when he fell heavily on the right shoulder. But Houston was fine without them thanks to another big game from Harden and a 30-point performance from Westbrook.

Josh Okogie had 16 points from the bench for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns did not have a left knee sprain, which has allowed him to take a break since mid-December. The 30-point loss was the biggest loss of the season.

“We have to be better to withstand runs, especially against a good team,” said coach Ryan Saunders. “You give them recognition. You caught us tonight. “

The Rockets were up 16 points at half-time and 17 points in the third quarter before scoring the next 16 points to increase the lead to 89-56, with about 5 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Harden scored two 3 points in that period and added three more points when he was fouled with a 3 and made all free throws. The Timberwolves had three sales, including two from Andrew Wiggins, to help Houston take the lead.

Minnesota reduced the lead to 26 in the fourth quarter, but the Rockets extended it from 13: 6 to 115: 82 and there was still 9 minutes to open the quarter.

Westbrook hung up shortly before stealing a poor pass from Jeff Teague and handing it to Ben McLemore, who found Thabo Sefolosha for a 3 that scored 124-86. The Timberwolves ended a hiatus and all Houston starters except Isaiah Hartenstein went on the bench with about 8 minutes.

Hartenstein started instead of Capela and had 17 points and 15 rebounds. Eric Gordon added 17 points and ended a season with five 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Towns missed his 13th consecutive game with his injury. … F Jake Layman sat down for the 24th game in a row with a sprained left toe. … Assistant coach Pablo Prigioni was kicked out when the team went off the floor at half-time after apparently saying something to the officials.

Rockets: Trainer Mike D’Antoni said Capela’s injury was not a serious one and they hope that he will have a few days rest. … Tucker went into the locker room immediately after his injury and never returned. A team official said he had a stinger and D’Ántoni said after the game that he was okay and should return for the next game. … Westbrook scored 20 or more points in 14 games in a row and had 10 assists on Saturday.

THEY SAYED IT

Firmly harden the development of Hartenstein, who is in his second NBA season: “Today he did an incredible job on the defensive and attacked on the sidelines. He will continue to gain trust. “

NEXT

Timberwolves: hosts Oklahoma City on Monday evening.

Rockets: Visit Memphis on Tuesday evening.

