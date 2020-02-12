advertisement

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 78 points, and the Houston Rockets host grabbed the Boston Celtics’ seven-game winning streak with a 116-105 win Tuesday.

Harden produced 42 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Westbrook scored on 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Harden scored 31 points in the second half, including 19 in a row for Houston in the third quarter on his way to the 19th game with 40 points on the season.

With the Rockets clinging to a 96-94 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Harden and Westbrook sparked a 17-4 run. Harden scored six points during that stretch on the free throw line and joined Westbrook to finish 27 of 31 at the charity bar.

The Celtics went 20 of 25 from the line.

Gordon Hayward led Boston with 20 points and six assists, and added eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown grabbed at 19 points despite battling the annoying ankle. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum combined for 29 points on 10-of-32 shooting. That duo finished 1 of 13 from the 3-point range.

Danuel House Jr., who scored a 3-point kick and a note during the Rockets’ late rise, contributed 17 points and nine boards while Robert Covington totaled 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

What was an offensive tackle in the first quarter – Boston scored just 19 points but entered the second inning from just four – went down in the first half.

Houston found some momentum from behind the arc in the middle of the period with Harden, Covington and House all draining their money. When Harden went down with a free technical throw with 3:47 left, the Rockets led 43-35.

However, Walker boosted the Celtics to a 12-0 seven-point lead, and when Tatum closed the first half with a dunk, Boston held a 49-47 lead at the break.

The Celtics went quiet to open the second half, though, passing more than four minutes without a field goal as Houston countered with a 10-1 goal. It wasn’t until Brown drilled a 3-pointer at the 7:42 mark that Boston got his offense outstanding.

