advertisement

In the postseason, the pioneers have been in position for three years.

TOWAMENCIN – When you watch Darius Ellis play, it is easy to see a tall child with good hands that surrounds the basket and is a handful for most high school opponents.

When you talk to Ellis, who is now a senior, and you see a happy child with a big smile who likes to play basketball and talk about basketball, his teammates and how much he appreciates Dock Mennonite as a school and as a family.

advertisement

“What I like best about this program is that we are all family,” said Ellis. “Dock is such a big family. Dock is such a family for me.

“In my first year, I fell in love with Dock. I didn’t know if I would find friends. I knew some of the basketball players, but I wanted to make more friends. I was a nice person, kind of shy. But I grew up. I met a lot of friends. I love it to death. That is why I came. “

Final: @DockMennonite 75, @BristolWarriors 36 @HSGameOn

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 31, 2020

Even more than winning what Dock has done a lot since Ellis was on campus for the first time, working with younger players is what he enjoys most.

“He’s great with our younger kids, our JV kids,” said dock coach Mike Fergus after his team’s 75-36 win over Bristol in a Bicetennial Athletic League game on Thursday night. “I saw him write the book for the JV game. I saw him get water for the younger kids.

“He’s really good with the ninth graders. He’s almost like a big brother to them. He’s a really nice thing. He’s been a beginner for three years, but he doesn’t run around like he is above everyone else.”

Getting looked up is something that is important and flattering to Ellis.

“I like the little kids,” said Ellis. “You talk about the JV people, I am very happy to help them. I remember a child came up to me last year and said, “I can’t wait to see what you do in your last year. I’m your biggest fan. ‘”

Halftime … Dock Mennonite 41, Bristol 9 … @DockMennonite St. Fleur 11, Martin 11, Jainlett 9, 16-31 FG … @BristolWarriors 4-21 FG, 14 TOs pic.twitter.com/kCgVuFR8md

– Todd Thorpe (@ toddrthorpe), January 31, 2020

Ellis’ trip to the dock comes from Philadelphia. His father taught him basketball and his mother enabled him to ride back and forth on the Towamencin campus every day.

“She does a lot,” he said. “She sacrificed a lot for me. She sacrificed these trips home for me. We talk. We can talk about anything when we come to this school and I’m grateful for it. “

When Fergus looked at him for the first time, Ellis was much smaller than the 6-foot-7,290-pounder he turned into.

“When I saw him in ninth grade, I knew he would be a very good player because of his hands,” said Fergus. “But he wasn’t nearly as big as now. He was only about 6 feet, 6-1. He was tall, but somehow a tall boy.”

The growth spurt that came when he was in his second year even surprised Ellis.

“My mother was shocked,” he said. “Check out my shoes – size 17. It’s hard to find a size 17 shoe for a child my age.”

Aside from his natural skills, he has worked hard from now on to become a better basketball player. Nowadays he is no longer afraid to leave the 3-point line and to demonstrate his much better grade in this area.

“There are many things you are working on,” he said with a smile. “I’ve worked more on most post-ups. I also worked a lot on my 3s. It’s amazing how tall men are now shooting with 3 pointers. You see (Joel) Embiid, you see a little bit of people like (Karl-Anthony) Townes, maybe a little bit (Andre) Drummond. A lot has improved. “

advertisement