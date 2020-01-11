advertisement

Chris English @CourierEnglish

Saturday

January 11, 2020 at 11:01 am

The Hard Seltzer will be added to the Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant range in Newtown Township this spring

advertisement

The Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant chain, including one in Huntington Valley, Montgomery County, and one coming to Newtown Township in the spring, has added Rivet Hard Seltzer to their beverage offering.

The low-calorie drink with 5% alcohol by volume is available in passion fruit orange guava, blueberry acai and black cherry. It’s $ 5 for a 16-ounce infusion.

“We are delighted to combine our extensive knowledge of the brewing industry with one of the most popular trends in the beverage industry,” said Mark Edelson, manager of the Iron Hill Brewery.

According to an article in daily.sevenfifty.com, an online publication for the beverage industry, sales of all hard selters from April 2018 to April 2019 were over $ 585 million, an increase of 185% over the previous year.

Jeff Udis, a resident of Northampton, and his close friend and business partner Doug Tabaka have recently launched the ChillFizz Iconic Philly Hard Seltzer brand, which is available in various shops, bars and restaurants in the region.

The Newtown Township Iron Hill will be a 700 square meter facility at the Village at Newtown Shopping Center on West Road near Route 413. It will feature the company’s “Signature On-Site Brewing Facility” and 350 seats, including a bar area, dining room and outdoor dining area, ”said an Iron Hill press release.

advertisement