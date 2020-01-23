advertisement

Scottish preparations for Guinness Six Nations have been plunged into chaos as star superstar Finn Russell has left national team training camp in Edinburgh and was excluded from next week’s opening match against l ‘Ireland.

The 27-year-old has left Oriam’s installation camp at Heriot-Watt University west of Edinburgh, apparently of his own free will, to return to his Racing 92 club in Paris.

A concise statement from Scottish Rugby said the player “will no longer play any role in the preparations for the Scottish Six Nations opening match against Ireland after being penalized for violating team protocol during the camp of the week “.

It is not yet known what the breach of discipline was, but it is no secret that Russell has been a disgruntled figure on the Scottish team for almost a year.

Finn Russell celebrates his test with his teammates at Twickenham during the 2019 Calcutta Cup.

He publicly questioned the tactics of head coach Gregor Townsend at last year’s Six Nations and was frustrated at much of the rugged World Cup in Japan, where his shape was uneven. .

Russell seemed to be reluctant to change the team’s game plan in 2019, which involved a lot more kicking aimed at putting pressure on the opponent. Scotland won only two of eight tests against a Level 1 team during the year, winning in Twickenham after losing 31-0 when Russell claimed to have discussed tactical approach with Townsend in the locker room at half time.

His form for Scotland contrasted sharply with when he returned to play with Racing after Scotland’s exit from the World Cup, where he was an enthusiastic and creative element for the Paris club as they reached the quarters of Heineken Champions Cup finale as one of the top seeds.

Russell also has underlying problems with the hierarchy at Murrayfield, his father Keith having been dismissed from his position as director of domestic rugby with Scottish Rugby in 2018, but having successfully won his case of unfair dismissal.

In this case, Scottish rugby CEO Mark Dodson was specifically criticized by the presiding judge for his actions during dismissal and management practices in general.

Dodson made the headlines last week when Scottish Rugby’s accounts for 2019 were released, showing that his salary and bonuses amounted to almost £ 1 million for the year.

If Russell burned his bridges with the leadership of the international team by leaving camp against the rules of the team, it is difficult to see how he could return unless there is a descent or a change in the current regime.

The player, who has 46 caps scoring 137 points in his career in Scotland, is widely regarded as one of the few points of difference for the national team on the field and one of the top 10 in World Rugby.

It will be a blow if he misses what will be a crucial championship for the national team and for Townsend, who is under pressure after the difficult 2019 campaign which included the failure to reach the last eight in Japan.

The only other full-time opponent in the camp is Adam Hastings, who at 23 has only 14 caps. Hastings has been in good shape for Glasgow, but there is no real support beyond him for the pivot 10 jersey, with Rory Hutchison of Northampton, who last played regular rugby rugby for the last time. years, the possible alternative.

Scotland has yet to announce new orders to the team to cover Russell’s absence, but options are limited. Pete Horne, again not a regular stand-off could get a call back with Duncan Weir of Worcester the only other 10 full-time from any experience.

