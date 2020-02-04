advertisement

Ferry service may soon arrive in Little Traverse Bay in Emmet County.

Petoskey approved a plan Monday evening to allow ferry service to and from Harbor Springs. It is now in the hands of Harbor Springs.

A ferry has linked Harbor Springs and Petoskey for decades.

“I think it’s a great idea, they’ve been talking about it for years,” said John Carr, who works in Harbor Springs.

“I think the idea of ​​the ferry is a wonderful idea,” said Harriet McGraw, who works in Harbor Springs.

They believe it could help with summer traffic.

“It’s hard to try to park in downtown Harbor Springs in the summer,” said Carr.

“It will be a real plus for the community and the locals if they don’t want to fight the traffic between Harbor Springs and Petoskey,” said McGraw.

Molly Veling is the Executive Director of the Harbor Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it’s a great plan for everyone,” said Veling.

She agrees that this will contribute to traffic and congestion in the city center, but that’s not all …

“There are a lot of people who come to Harbor Springs and say, ‘I’ve been going to Petoskey for 30 years, I’ve never been to Harbor Springs’ because we’re not on the road anywhere, I think if you add in this extra element for traveling across the bay would be really attractive to people, “said Veling.

She says it has the potential to do great things for businesses in Harbor Springs.

“I think it has the potential to be, it opens the door for people to come and go,” said Veling.

Some are already waiting to board.

“I’m ready to ride it! Bring it,” said Carr.

Harbor Springs city council is expected to discuss the plan at its next meeting in two weeks.

