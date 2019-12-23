advertisement

Aviation

December 23, 2019 Nicolas Zart

advertisement

Unless you have lived under a rock, aviation is not only undergoing its third revolution, this time with electricity, but history was written on Tuesday, December 10 in Vancouver, Canada, when Harbor Air takes off in a seaplane with electricity. The first electric seaplane flight is a sweet nod to the history of commercial aviation, which began with seaplanes.

Aviation history was created on December 10 when Greg McDougall, CEO of Harbor Air Seaplanes, went up in the air with a converted electric de Havilland DHC-2 using magniX. Moreover, the company announced earlier that it would switch its fleet to electricity. I caught up with Greg and asked for a few minutes why, how and when we look forward to more good news.

We started with the practical questions, such as why he is electrifying his seaplanes? He told me he was one of the first Tesla owners in Vancouver, Canada, and he felt that electricity was needed to switch to aircraft. I knew that at that moment we would get along, because I’ve been wondering that for years.

McDougall says his company, Harbor Air, has a unique situation that helps in this regard. His network is tight, condensed and has a fleet of single-engine aircraft. After initial research, the project seemed feasible and practical. Harbor Air has a commercial average flight range of 110 kilometers (65 miles). The cargo of the electric seaplane comes very close to reality, enough to power the plane for a 100-kilometer (60-mile) flight. As the team wondered how to handle it, magniX came into the picture. It had already begun aviation electrification and said it could convert the Harbor Air DHC-2 within 8 to 10 months. Both teams worked together to bring us aviation history a week ago. McDougall said it was inspiring to see the two teams work together because they didn’t know each other and came from so many different backgrounds.

Why use a seaplane for an electrical conversion, McDougall said that seaplanes are very practical, because you can take the plane down over water almost anywhere in an emergency. The same cannot be said of a landing plane that requires a special runway. That broadens the test with more leeway. He also told me that his docks are all wired and can deliver a lot of current, perfect for his future fleet electrification.

The first electric seaplane flight was conducted with lithium-ion batteries with a relatively low energy density. It was more a proof of concept that shows that it is not only possible but possible. Although McDougall could not give details about the batteries, he said they offered a range of 100 kilometers. This should easily grow to twice as many, including passengers and more payload, with a new generation of more energy-tight batteries.

The next step is certification, which is the focus of every electric aviation project. McDougall says they work with the local Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and tackle every topic as it comes. So far, the converted DCH-2 has enough energy for a 30-minute flight, including a mandatory 30-minute reserve.

Finally, I asked why a DHC-2 would use, because there are more smooth choices. McDougall was very simple and said they have a few that are not used as much as they could be. That became a logical choice. The DHC-2 is a workhorse of an aircraft, and even if it is older than 60, it is regularly dismantled and rebuilt. The DCH-2 is very familiar and it is a robust aircraft. It is the ideal testbed plane and electricity can give it a second life. It is also an excellent STOL aircraft (short takeoff & landing) that helps test a new energy propulsion platform.

I asked McDougall what his first thought was the day he got out of bed. He said it is especially grateful to be here at 63 to witness this next phase of aviation. But he also said that it is mainly looking forward to the new challenges ahead. Well answered!

What did Nikola Tesla say in 1926? “Perhaps the most valuable application of wireless energy is the propulsion of flying machines that do not carry fuel and are free of all limitations of current aircraft and airships.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1La9xQLjh4 (/ embed)

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Nicolas Zart Nicolas was born and raised around classic cars from the 1920s, but only when he was driving an AC Propulsion eBox and a Tesla Roadster did the light come on. Since then he has been producing green mobility content at various CleanTech stores since 2007 and found his home at CleanTechnica.

He grew up in an international environment and his passion for communication led to electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, renewable energy, test drives, podcasts, shooting photos and film for various international sales points in print and online. Nicolas offers an in-depth look at the world of e-mobility through interviews and the many contacts he has made in those industries.

His favorite slogan is: “There are more solutions than obstacles.” and “The future of yesterday now”









advertisement