Shubman Gill’s outstanding show in the recently completed “A” series in India is an indicator that he is ready for his test debut, feels senior-off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Shubman had 83 and 204 hits in medium order in the first “A” test and followed it with a hundred points in the second game, demonstrating his versatility in various positions.

Prithvi Shaw, who is back in the test squad after 16 months, is also a challenger in the XI with his equally dazzling repertoire.

“Shubman should get his chance since he was on the team as a reserve starter for a while without playing a friendly,” said Harbhajan.

Their travels have been closely linked since the U-19 days, but it is up to skipper Virat Kohli and trainer Ravi Shastri to choose one of them as the opening partner of Mayank Agarwal in the first test against New Zealand from February 21.

Since Rohit Sharma is out due to a thigh injury and Kl Rahul, who was surprisingly ignored by the selection committee, India could join the series with Agarwal, who has so far completed nine tests as a senior opener.

India’s suffering could worsen as Agarwal, despite his impressive start in test cricket in pitiful form, had to bag a couple at the A test in Christchurch and failed all three ODIs.

He also had some quiet Ranji Trophy games. Harbhajan believes, however, that Agarwal should continue as the main player.

“Mayank is a proven cricket player and a top batsman. He understands his game very well. Just because of three ODI innings and one practice game, you won’t drop it. It doesn’t work that way, ”Harbhajan said.

“He has had many runs wherever he plays, so I think Mayank and Shubman should start in the first test,” he added.

