advertisement

I would like to thank you for the support and generosity you have shown in this column in 2019. (And I can only say here if you are fully justified, readers who have adopted their own opinions and would like to send me to the purdah newspaper, which is probably a good time to look away.)

Writing a weekly column can sometimes be a bit like stumbling over cobblestones after a few spicy gins while wearing a couple of dodgy slingbacks. (Not an exercise that I’ve honestly treated myself to many times.) I think the trick is to sway playfully and resist the urge to look down.

advertisement

If I ignore my own advice, I’ve looked back over the past year, and it’s probably not surprising that the columns that generated the most responses often covered darker topics: grief, loneliness, aging, missed opportunities, and our path Life can slip off the stave unnoticed as we empty the inflamed cat, look for the plunger under the sink, or clean the bathroom.

Mourning seemed to sink into many of the pillars like a plumb bob this year, too

Loneliness is one of those shady topics that wallow in silence. When an old friend told me bluntly during the year that she had experienced deep loneliness and a crisis of confidence since her children left, I asked her if I could write about it.

The reactions to the piece were quick. My friend was of course not alone. A reader who recognized this sense of redundancy said she would like to meet more people who had come at a similar time in her life. “There could be an entire community with a story worth sharing. It’s like the funeral club – you become a member even though you have never asked to become a member. “

Another letter that sparked the debate concerned an encounter in a changing room in a swimming pool. A recently deceased friend of mine, a mother of adult children, had started swimming again, for both physical and emotional reasons.

In the early days of her new regime, she was sitting on a bench in her underwear and putting on her socks when a woman stood in front of her and asked if she was pregnant. It wasn’t. However, she was upset and upset about the violation of her privacy, especially in a room where people should know better.

Shortly after this column appeared, I went out of the swimming pool with my friend. We ate rice balls and talked about the reactions to the piece.

“People felt for you,” I told her. “The comments were supportive – although one woman wrote that she was happy to be young enough to be pregnant at all.”

“It was the socks,” said my friend, dipping the rice in something greenish and wasabic. “I think people are inherently vulnerable when they put on their socks.”

Mourning seemed to sink into many of the pillars like a plumb bob this year, too. I was nervous about continuing to write about losing friends and family. I was afraid that two years after the death of my mother I could test your patience – but the grief keeps calling from the depths.

For a column published on the Day of the Dead, I wrote about my failed intention to create an altar of remembrance to mark the day. This triggered a story from a reader who stayed with me – I repeat it here with my thanks.

The reader wrote about an Armenian friend who toasted his loved ones with brandy on New Year’s Eve and the words “May their water flow in the sky for a long time!”

A man dies, goes to heaven and meets Saint Peter.

“You have lived a good life,” says St. Peter. “What do you want to do while you’re here?”

“I want to farm like on earth,” replies the man. And so he is on a beautiful farm with wonderful soil and his harvests are thriving. And it takes many years for a year for its crop to wither and die. He goes to St. Peter to ask why that happened.

“Your water has dried up in heaven,” St. Peter tells him. “The last person on earth to say your name with love has died. It is time for you to continue. ”

Maybe we can continue to whisper these names as we circle a new decade. You never know who is listening.

Thank you for reading. Happy New Year.

advertisement