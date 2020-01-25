advertisement

It is fortunate that Tony Matthews is behind the bar at the historic Checkers Inn in Ticknall, where he has been for two and a half years.

A born storyteller and a pub owner born if I ever met one, Tony tells an exciting story about how he and his family came to the pub.

advertisement

“I saw it on the Internet,” he says. “We were looking to move from Mablethorpe to Tickhill, near Doncaster, closer to my wife Claire’s family. Ticknall appeared by mistake in the search! “

And the rest is history.

The Checkers, as I mentioned before, is beautiful, the kind of ad that big ad companies think they can’t run anymore, the kind they want to get rid of at worst and, perhaps more often, have just do not have the imagination to make them work as they should. Thousands of small drinking pubs like Checkers have closed in the 19 years of this century and, unfortunately, thousands more will likely be closed.

Fortunately for the Ladies, Philip Hulse, a businessman who grew up in the village, bought the pub where his grandfather took him for his first pint at the age of 18.

Just over three years ago, Dennis Hylton, the licensee who had run the pub for 30 years, retired. Tony came to run the pub. Dennis previously bought the pub from Showaddywaddy’s drummer Malcolm Allured.

The Checkers has been a Grade II listed building since 1967.

Tony ran a beach bar in Mablethorpe and, perhaps more remarkably, he ran it all year round.

“We agreed with the local taxi drivers,” he says. “So we stayed busy all winter.”

He says running a beach bar is a great basis for running a pub.

“Having a bar by the sea, every customer comes from somewhere else,” he says. “It’s about talking to them, connecting them, making them talk to each other. It’s the same in a pub and it was for me, coming to live in a village where I had never been before. People advertise, I point them in the right direction. “

It was Tuesday evening during my visit and there are very few people in the two other pubs in the village, La Roue and the Staff of Life. They’re both big on food and I’m sure – hopefully – they have busier spells.

Read more

Related Articles

He was buzzing in the Ladies. A small broadcast was being produced for a birthday party and the regulars came and went, chatting. One Sunday Tony puts out a free cheese platter, but that’s it for the food. It also doesn’t have a particularly wide range of beers, but that’s not the goal of the pub. There are more choices than before.

“When I walked in it was Doombar, Bass, Carling or Guinness,” says Tony. “If you wanted a cider, it was canned.”

The Bass and Doombar are still on and the Bass was just excellent. It is unimaginable that Checkers, where it is served from old short hand pumps, would do without this most iconic drink.

Nowadays, however, there is still a guest beer. It was Shipstone’s Original, the revived Nottingham beer, when I was there.

Virtually everything else in Checkers, which has been a Grade II listed building since 1967, is also wonderfully intact and traditional. While before it was two separate rooms and now is a boardwalk, they are still two separate areas and, they say, once upon a time, farmers went to one side and the “posher” element of the village went on the other.

Draft Bass, historic hand pumps, is a device to Checkers.

(Image: Colston Crawford)

A real fire burns in a magnificent, large English fireplace. There are nooks and crannies everywhere, small hidden seats. I took a picture of Tony sitting next to a small high bench.

“This seat is 200 years old,” he says, “and it was in my contract – we can’t touch it.”

You do not imagine that he would like. It’s also good that Tony is in good physical shape, as there is no easy way to get down from the barrels to the cellar. There is a drop of about 5 feet down that needs to be lifted.

Whenever I have introduced myself to the Ladies over the years, I have never felt unwelcome. I fell into conversations, even if it’s not always something I do naturally. The Checkers is an absolute gem and if it’s been on your “must drop in that pub some time” list for a while, it’s time for you to do it.

Did you like reading this article? You can find more Colston Crawford beer hunter columns here.

.

advertisement